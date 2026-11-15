Nigerian Journalist Daniel Ojukwu Remanded as Press Freedom Concerns Mount

Investigative journalist Daniel Ojukwu faces charges over SDG spending probes. Civil society and legal experts warn that detaining him undermines press freedom and democratic accountability in Nigeria.

The continued detention and prosecution of investigative journalist Daniel Ojukwu has sparked intense debate regarding the state of press freedom in Nigeria. Lawyers, media representatives, and civil society organizations have united in condemning the actions taken against him. They warn that this development poses a significant threat to democratic accountability and the future of investigative journalism in the country.

Ojukwu Arrested Over SDG Spending Probes

Daniel Ojukwu, a reporter for the Foundation for Investigative Journalism, was remanded into custody following reports that questioned the management of public funds. The investigation targeted the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, led by Mrs. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire. The arrest marks a critical escalation in the scrutiny of how these specific government resources are allocated and utilized.

Also read Nigerian journalist Daniel Ojukwu remanded over investigations into President Tinubu's SDGs office

Legal Proceedings and Official Stance

The journalist was arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik on Tuesday, facing twelve counts of cyberstalking and criminal defamation. These charges stem directly from his inquiries into the operations of the OSSAP-SDGs office. Mr. Ojukwu pleaded not guilty to all allegations presented in court. Despite the formal denial, the legal process has moved forward with the remand order in place, setting the stage for a complex legal battle over the interpretation of cybercrime laws.

Legal Experts Demand Fair Hearings

Senior Advocate of Nigeria Abdul Balogun emphasized that Nigeria is a nation governed by law, where no individual stands above legal accountability. He stated that anyone accused of an infraction must receive inhuman treatment is unacceptable and should instead be dealt with strictly according to established legal procedures. Mr. Balogun insisted that there must be a thorough investigation and that the accused must be granted a fair hearing once charged to court.

Advertisement

Academics Warn Against Media Harassment

Professor Adiukwu G. Abel, a law professor, urged the government to demonstrate tolerance toward the media, noting that both institutions are expected to collaborate for meaningful national development. He argued that the media must operate freely without harassment, particularly when fulfilling their duty to hold public officials accountable. Professor Abel stated that government officials who have nothing to hide should not intimidate or harass the press while they perform their essential democratic functions.

Civil Society Demands Immediate Release

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, the West Africa Editors Society, and a coalition of civil society groups have demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Daniel Ojukwu. Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, the executive director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre and head of Transparency International Nigeria, called for the withdrawal of charges arising solely from legitimate investigative reporting. He argued that a democracy that intimidates journalists while ignoring allegations of financial misconduct undermines its own credibility and erodes public trust.

Consequences for Public Fund Oversight

Comrade Amarachi Evangel, executive director of the Women's Inclusion, Empowerment and Leadership Development Initiative, highlighted serious concerns about the environment for investigative journalism in Nigeria. She noted that investigative reporting requires reporters to scrutinize public institutions, question decisions, and demand accountability on issues affecting the public. The coalition insists that public funds must be accounted for and that journalism should not be criminalized for raising valid questions about public expenditure, calling for reforms to prevent the abuse of cybercrime laws against whistleblowers.