Nigerian investors are turning to UK and UAE property markets to hedge against naira volatility. Experts at a Lagos briefing detailed how offshore real estate offers stable returns and visa benefits for local capital diversification.

Nigerians seeking to protect their wealth from currency devaluation are increasingly turning to international property markets. This strategic shift was highlighted during a real estate briefing held on Thursday at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos. International property specialists addressed local realtors, investors, and journalists on navigating cross-border property acquisition.

API Global Advocates Offshore Investment Diversification

Callum McKenzie, the African Account Manager at API Global, emphasized that the persistent fluctuations in the value of the naira have made it imperative for Nigerians to diversify their capital. He noted that holding real estate in stronger currencies like the British pound or the UAE dirham provides a reliable hedge against local inflation. According to McKenzie, this approach generates steady rental income while protecting wealth from daily exchange rate volatility.

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Experts at the session highlighted that structural housing deficits in major international cities drive long-term rental demand. In the UK, a persistent housing shortfall estimated at over four million homes sustains a robust rental market. High graduate retention in commercial and university hubs such as London and Birmingham further supports this steady demand for property investments.

UAE Market Offers Tax-Free Yields and Visa Benefits

Kaiser Laith pointed to Dubai's rapid urban expansion and dwindling waterfront land as key catalysts for capital appreciation. He noted that property acquisition in the Emirates offers secondary benefits, such as eligibility for the UAE's 10-year Golden Visa for qualifying investments. These incentives are available alongside tax-free rental yields, making the region an attractive destination for international investors.

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Speakers addressed common misconceptions that overseas property ownership is exclusively for ultra-high-net-worth individuals. They explained that structured entry pathways exist for both first-time and seasoned buyers. These include off-plan payment schedules and access to international mortgage facilities for non-residents. Local currency settlement channels through licensed financial intermediaries in Lagos also help ease foreign exchange hurdles.

Risk Management and Future Outlook for Investors

Industry observers at the forum noted that economic realities are pushing more Nigerians toward alternative income streams. Structured international real estate presents a viable avenue for long-term financial resilience. However, experts advised that investors must approach the market with proper guidance and risk assessment.

Due diligence remains critical for successful cross-border acquisitions. Investors are urged to verify developer track records, legal frameworks, and post-purchase property management. Avoiding common pitfalls associated with managing assets from afar requires careful planning. As global markets offer stability, Nigerian capital flows toward these secure international havens continue to grow.