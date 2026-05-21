Nigerian insurance firms pay N15.2 billion in income taxes in 2025

Nigerian insurance firms paid a combined N15.2 billion in income taxes in 2025, more than double the N6.6 billion recorded in 2024, amid rising revenues and stronger earnings across the sector.

Nigerian insurance firms paid a combined N15.2 billion in income taxes in 2025, more than double the N6.6 billion recorded in 2024, amid rising revenues and stronger earnings across the sector.

The figures are contained in the audited financial statements of 11 insurance firms for the 2025 financial year, analysed by TheCable. The documents showed that while most of the companies recorded significant growth in insurance revenues during the period, several firms also posted sharp increases in profit before tax resulting in higher tax remittances. The 11 insurance firms posted a combined insurance revenue of N827.49 billion in 2025, a 34 percent increase from N617.41 billion in 2024.

However, combined profit before tax fell nearly 15 percent to N162.18 billion in 2025 from N190.51 billion in 2024. Custodian Investment Plc emerged as the highest taxpayer among the firms reviewed after paying N3.76 billion in income taxes in 2025, up from N1.48 billion in the previous year. The company reported N141.4 billion in insurance service revenue for the year, compared to N96.2 billion in 2024, while profit before taxation rose to N77.35 billion from N62.4 billion.

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc followed with N3.34 billion in income taxes paid in 2025 against N1.91 billion in the previous year. The insurer recorded N160.6 billion in insurance revenue during the year under review, up from N131.7 billion in 2024.

However, despite the rise in revenue, AXA Mansard’s profit before tax declined sharply to N6.12 billion from N31.69 billion, while profit for the year fell to N619.8 million from N25.97 billion. NEM Insurance increased its company income tax payment from N428 million in 2024 to N1.88 billion in 2025. The company posted N145.6 billion in insurance revenue, compared to N96.6 billion in the previous year, while profit before taxation stood at N27.56 billion, down from N33.7 billion in 2024.

Sovereign Trust Insurance also recorded a sharp increase as income tax paid jumped to N1.88 billion from N591.7 million in 2024. The insurer however reported lower earnings, with profit before income tax declining to N878.9 million from N2.65 billion. Coronation Insurance Plc paid N1.08 billion in taxes in 2025, compared to N358.7 million in the previous year. The company’s insurance revenue rose to N74.8 billion from N49.5 billion, although profit before tax fell to N9.65 billion from N13.81 billion.

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc reported N958.2 million in income taxes paid during the year under review, against N800.7 million recorded in 2024. The insurer posted N19.55 billion in insurance revenue, compared to N22.57 billion in the previous year, while profit before income tax increased slightly to N6.26 billion from N6.01 billion. Cornerstone Insurance Plc paid N801.8 million in income taxes in 2025, up from N312.8 million in the previous year.

The company recorded N43.66 billion in insurance revenue during the year, compared to N30.37 billion in 2024, while profit before minimum and income tax declined to N7.13 billion from N17.67 billion. AIICO Insurance Plc paid N623.4 million in income taxes in 2025, against N435.3 million in the previous year.

According to the filing, the insurer reported N137 billion in insurance revenue during the year under review, compared to N108.4 billion in 2024, while profit before income tax rose to N24.36 billion from N15.92 billion. SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc recorded N546.7 million in taxes paid during the period, compared to N122.9 million in the previous year.

Insurance revenue for 2025 was N21.6 billion, and N15.4 billion in 2024, while profit before tax was N2.0 billion in 2025, and N4.3 billion in 2024. The insurer recorded N30.9 billion insurance revenue for 2025, and N22.8 billion in 2024. They posted a loss before tax of N2.6 billion in 2025, compared with a profit before tax of N1.9 billion in 2024. They paid N43.1 million in 2025, compared to N31.3 million in the previous year.

The insurer reported N6.28 billion in insurance revenue in 2025, up from N3.47 billion in 2024, while profit before tax rose to N3.47 billion from N460.4 million





thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigerian Insurance Firms Income Taxes 2025 Revenue Growth Profit Before Tax

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Abia agric trainees accuse government of abandoning them since 2024About 28 youths from 17 Local government areas of Abia State who were trained in joint Federal and State government agricultural and empowerment programme

Read more »

ASUU threatens strike over FG failure to implement 2025 agreementThe Nation Newspaper ASUU threatens strike over FG failure to implement 2025 agreement

Read more »

Federal Government Launches Disbursement of Delayed 2025 Allowances for Nigeria Students AbroadThe Federal Ministry of Education statement released on May 19, 2026, announced that the Central Bank of Nigeria has transferred approved funds to Nigerian embassies and foreign missions for onward payment to beneficiaries across partner countries. Minister of Education Maruf Tunji Alausa disclosed that the amount released covers half of the outstanding obligations approved for 2025. Arrangements are being made for the payment of the remaining balance.

Read more »

Sharon Ooja, husband welcome first childThe couple married at a private civil ceremony in February 2024.

Read more »