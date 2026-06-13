Nigerian Households Abandon Pay‑TV Decoders for Smart‑TV Streaming Amid Rising Costs

Rising subscription fees, erratic electricity and expanding internet access are prompting Nigerians to discard satellite decoders and embrace smart‑TV and streaming platforms, a shift reflected in MultiChoice's subscriber losses and doubled data usage.

Subscription fees for pay‑TV services have been climbing, electricity supply remains unreliable and broadband penetration is finally reaching a critical mass. In this environment, a silent shift is underway across Nigeria n households: the once‑ubiquitous satellite decoders are being relegated to storage boxes while smart televisions and streaming applications take centre stage.

The story is best illustrated by two ordinary families who have taken the transition from the old to the new very personally. Olumide Adeoye, a 37‑year‑old photographer living in Ibadan, Oyo State, used to keep a small 'decoder cluster' under his living‑room TV. He owned a GOtv box, a StarTimes receiver and, for a time, two FreeTV units linked to satellite dishes perched on the roof of his home and his photography studio.

Over the years each decoder was acquired for a specific need - GOtv arrived first, StarTimes was suggested by a friend for his shop, and the two FreeTV units were gifts from a colleague in Ilorin. For a while the array provided a reliable source of local and international channels, and the family scheduled its evenings around the channel guides. But as smart TVs became affordable and mobile data plans improved, the family began to use a single internet‑connected television.

Adeoye now downloads movies and music onto a flash drive, streams live news via YouTube using his phone's hotspot, and watches Yoruba films directly on the smart screen. The satellite dishes and long coaxial cables have been taken down, and the decoders sit idle like relics of a bygone era.

When our reporter visited, the children were gathered around the smart TV, eyes fixed on a streamed movie, with no remote in hand - just a phone providing the internet link. A similar narrative emerges from the experience of 55‑year‑old Chukwudi Armstrong in the south‑west. He signed up for DStv in 2009 and stayed with the service for more than ten years.

Over time the monthly bill rose from around N2,000 to nearly N16,000, a jump he could no longer justify amid soaring inflation, frequent power outages and a deteriorating economy. Four months ago he pulled the power plug on his decoder, telling his family to switch to phones and tablets for video content. The savings are now redirected toward electricity generators, school fees and other essentials.

Both Adeoye and Armstrong exemplify a broader trend: as the cost of traditional pay‑TV climbs and the reliability of the electrical grid stays elusive, Nigerians are turning to data‑driven entertainment. The numbers confirm what anecdotal evidence suggests.

MultiChoice, the parent company of DStv and GOtv, disclosed in its audited accounts for the year ended March 2025 that it lost roughly 1.4 million Nigerian subscribers between 2023 and 2025 - a loss that represents about 77 % of the total subscriber decline across its African operations. Revenue from Nigerian subscriptions fell 44 % to US$197.74 million, down from US$355.93 million the year before.

While the firm still reports a total subscriber base of 14.5 million across all markets, the Nigerian market appears to be the most vulnerable. The situation is compounded by the recent Canal+ acquisition of MultiChoice; a warning was issued in December 2025 that twelve major Warner Bros‑Discovery channels, including CNN and Cartoon Network, could be pulled from the platform on 1 January 2026 if a new distribution contract was not signed.

Follow‑up checks in June 2026 showed that most of those channels remained available, but the threat underscores the precarious position of pay‑TV providers. The fallout of this subscriber exodus is visible in data consumption patterns. The Nigerian Communications Commission reported that average monthly data usage per active subscriber surged from about 3.3 GB in January 2023 to roughly 7.4 GB by May 2025 - more than double in just over two years.

This rise mirrors the growing reliance on streaming services, YouTube, and on‑demand platforms that operate over mobile broadband or fixed‑line internet. While the shift promises greater choice and flexibility for viewers, it also puts pressure on the nation's data infrastructure and reinforces the need for stable power supplies and affordable broadband.

The quiet revolution in living‑room entertainment, once dominated by bulky satellite dishes, now unfolds on sleek smart screens that stream content from the cloud, reshaping how Nigerians watch, learn and connect





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