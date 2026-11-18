The Nigerian House of Representatives has resolved to summon NAFDAC, DSS, and Police heads to investigate fatal herbal medicine incidents in Benue that killed four people.

The House of Representatives has officially resolved to summon the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control ( NAFDAC), the Director-General of the Department of State Services ( DSS), and the Inspector General of Police to brief their respective committees on immediate measures to combat the circulation of counterfeit pharmaceuticals and adulterated beverages.

This legislative action was triggered by a motion of urgent public importance presented on Wednesday by Mr. David Agada, the Member of Parliament representing the Obi/Oju Federal Constituency in Benue State, following a tragic incident where the consumption of suspected poisonous herbal medicine resulted in four fatalities within his district.

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The Fatal Incident in Obi/Oju Constituency

The urgency of the legislative intervention stems from specific events that occurred on October 31, 2026, in the Obi/Oju Federal Constituency, where three individuals identified as Muhammad Sani Adamu and Musa Alhaji Kala, both claiming to be from Sokoto State, along with Alhaji Muhammad Sule from Bauchi State, allegedly distributed a herbal medicinal product.

Mr. Agada detailed that these vendors claimed the unregistered product could cure typhoid fever, waist pain, and other ailments, leading numerous residents to purchase and consume the substance. Within hours of ingestion, several consumers developed severe symptoms requiring emergency medical attention, marking the beginning of a public health crisis that the House is now mandated to investigate thoroughly.

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Confirmed Deaths and Affected Residents

The motion submitted to the House confirmed that the incident has directly resulted in the deaths of four specific individuals, with the first fatality recorded on November 2, 2026, when Awugo Joseph Oyije passed away. The second victim, James Ogah Onma, died on November 4, 2026, after being referred for further medical treatment, followed by the death of Ode Friday Ogah on November 5, 2026.

The fourth confirmed death was that of Mr. Agi Edugbeke, which occurred on November 11, 2026. In addition to these four fatalities, the House noted that eleven other persons were reportedly affected and were receiving medical attention, with two of these individuals referred to hospitals in Makurdi, the capital of Benue State, for specialized care.

The eleven affected persons identified in the motion are Otumala Ochele, Binta Sule, Onu Oboh, Adoga Onu, Upa James, Igbo Pius, Ochele Genesis, Otumala Amos, Uwa Baku, Ate Vivian Okpune, and Roman Ehile. Mr. Agada warned that additional casualties may be hidden, as other residents might have consumed the product without being identified or could be receiving treatment outside of recognized health facilities.

Legal Authority and Regulatory Gaps

In moving the motion, Mr. Agada emphasized the legal responsibilities of the House to protect the welfare of constituents, citing the NAFDAC Act which empowers the agency to regulate the manufacture, distribution, sale, and use of drugs and herbal medicinal products. He also referenced the Food and Drugs Act and the Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, which explicitly prohibit the sale of unsafe and adulterated products.

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Despite these legal frameworks, the House Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, contributed to the debate by highlighting that the proliferation of fake drugs and drinks has become a national challenge that exceeds the current operational capacity of NAFDAC. Prof. Ihonvbere noted that the agency is struggling with inadequate personnel, stating that its current workforce of approximately 2,000 staff members is insufficient to effectively police the country's vast drug distribution network.

Demands for Increased Staffing and Holistic Response

Prof. Ihonvbere argued that NAFDAC requires a staff strength of at least 10,000 members to properly execute its mandate across all regions. He pointed out that the agency lacks physical presence in many rural areas, including his own village in Edo State, which limits its ability to enforce regulations and protect citizens from unwholesome products.

The resolution calls for a holistic conversation to address this problem, which is described as getting out of hand, and demands immediate intervention by federal and state authorities. The House is concerned that the composition, source, manufacturing conditions, NAFDAC registration status, safety, dosage, and possible adverse effects of the suspected product remain unverified, posing a severe risk to public health.

The committees involved in this investigation are tasked with establishing the circumstances surrounding the deaths, preventing further exposure to the harmful substance, and ensuring that those responsible for the distribution and administration of the poisonous product are brought to justice if culpability is established through the inquiry process.