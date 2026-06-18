Nigerian House of Representatives Disavows Unauthorised Women in Diplomacy Mentorship Event

The House of Representatives officially rejected a mentorship programme advertised by the Nigeria-Romania Parliamentary Friendship Group for International Women in Diplomacy Day, stating it had no authorization, endorsement or sponsorship and warning the public about misleading claims.

The Nigerian House of Representatives has formally disavowed a programme that was being promoted by the Nigeria-Romania Parliamentary Friendship Group to commemorate the International Day of Women in Diplomacy on 23 June 2026.

In a statement released on Thursday, the House spokesperson, Akintunde Rotimi, clarified that the event - titled the Female Legislative Mentorship Programme on Diplomacy and Parliamentary Affairs - was never authorised, approved or endorsed by the House, its leadership or the Office of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen.

The statement highlighted that the promotional materials circulating in both traditional and online media gave the impression that the House was sponsoring or backing the mentorship initiative, a claim the institution described as misleading and unauthorised. Parliamentary Friendship Groups, the statement explained, are formed by the House Selection Committee to foster bilateral legislative relations through exchanges, study visits, workshops and other diplomatic activities.

These groups, however, are not standing committees and do not possess the power to organise independent programmes, enter into partnerships, solicit external participants, raise funds or claim institutional endorsement on behalf of the House. The Nigeria-Romania Friendship Group's proposed mentorship programme fell outside the statutory mandate and approved scope of activities for such groups.

Consequently, any representation that the programme enjoyed official support, sponsorship or backing from the House of Representatives, its leadership{ or the Speaker's } office was deemed inaccurate. The House further warned that the use of its name, insignia, or any parliamentary branding in connection with the event was not authorised. Diplomatic missions, development partners, international organisations, invited guests and the general public were advised that the House bears no responsibility for the planning, funding or execution of the mentorship programme.

While reaffirming its commitment to promoting the participation and leadership of women in governance, diplomacy and legislative affairs, the House said it would continue to pursue such goals through legitimate, duly authorised parliamentary mechanisms. It urged citizens to disregard any advertisement, invitation or promotional content suggesting official approval or sponsorship of the disowned programme. The clarification seeks to protect the integrity of parliamentary processes and to prevent confusion among stakeholders about the official status of events linked to the legislature





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Nigeria Parliament Parliamentary Friendship Groups Women In Diplomacy Unauthorised Programme Legislative Oversight

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