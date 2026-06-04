Nigerian House Leadership Contest Heats Up Over Forgery Claims

A dispute over forged signatures has erupted in Nigeria's House of Representatives during the nomination process for Minority Leader, with video evidence at the center of the controversy.

A significant controversy has erupted within the Nigeria n House of Representatives regarding the endorsement of Ikenga Ugochinyere for the position of Minority Leader . The dispute centers on allegations by Deputy House spokesperson Philip Agbese that his signature was forged on a nomination document.

A group of lawmakers, identifying as the G-60 Minority Caucus, has issued a strong rebuttal, providing video evidence they claim shows Agbese willingly signing the endorsement. The caucus asserts that 61 out of the 81 members of the Minority Caucus voluntarily signed the document to fill a vacancy allegedly created by the defection of former Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

They have labeled Agbese's claims as false and misleading, urging the public and media to disregard the forgery narrative. The confrontation occurred during plenary when Agbese raised a matter of privilege to dissociate himself from the endorsement, denying any involvement despite circulating documents listing 61 opposition lawmakers in support of Ugochinyere.

Agbese explained that while he had discussions with Ugochinyere and other members, those talks were unrelated to the leadership contest, and he questioned how his signature could have been obtained. In response, Ugochinyere rejected the forgery allegation, stating that Agbese personally visited him and signed the document in the presence of witnesses, suggesting the claim was an attempt to discredit a legitimate process. The heated exchanges briefly disrupted House proceedings, with lawmakers trading accusations.

To prevent further division within the minority caucus, members agreed to meet with Speaker Abbas Tajudeen to resolve the dispute. The incident highlights deepening internal tensions within the opposition bloc amid ongoing political realignments





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Nigeria House Of Representatives Minority Leader Forgeries Ikenga Ugochinyere Philip Agbese

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