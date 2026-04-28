Nigerian House Calls for Extended Safeguards in SIM Card Reallocation

The Nigerian House of Representatives has mandated a review of SIM card reallocation policies to protect citizens from fraud, identity theft, and wrongful accusations linked to recycled phone numbers. The proposed changes include a six-month extension before reallocation and increased transparency through public announcements and law enforcement notification.

The Nigeria n House of Representatives has taken a significant step towards protecting citizens from the potential risks associated with the reassignment of dormant SIM cards.

Following a motion presented by Billy Osawaru, representing Orhionmwon/Uhunmwode Federal Constituency in Edo State, the House has called for a six-month extension to the current timeframe before inactive SIM cards are reallocated. Currently, telecom operators in Nigeria deactivate and reassign SIM cards after a period of 180 days to one year of inactivity, a practice governed by the Telecom Identity Risk Management Policy.

Mr. Osawaru’s proposal seeks to introduce greater transparency and safeguards into this process, aiming to mitigate the growing concerns surrounding fraud, identity theft, and wrongful criminal implications linked to recycled phone numbers. The core of the issue lies in the disconnect between telecom operators’ internal systems and external databases containing sensitive personal information.

While operators are expected to delink a number from the previous user’s records before reallocation, this often doesn’t extend to external services like banking platforms, email accounts, or crucial government databases such as those holding Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) and National Identification Numbers (NIN). This creates a scenario where a new user unknowingly inherits a number still linked to the previous owner’s sensitive data, potentially exposing both parties to significant risks.

Numerous reports have surfaced detailing instances of individuals facing harassment, extortion, or false accusations due to activities carried out using reassigned numbers, highlighting the urgent need for a more robust regulatory framework. The lawmaker emphasized the vulnerability of innocent Nigerians and other nationals who have been subjected to embarrassment, humiliation, and financial loss due to these issues. The proposed six-month extension isn’t merely about delaying reallocation; it’s about creating a window for increased transparency and notification.

During this period, telecom operators would be mandated to publicly announce the numbers slated for reallocation in national newspapers, providing the original subscribers with an opportunity to reclaim their numbers or at least be aware of the impending change. Furthermore, operators would be required to notify law enforcement agencies once or twice a year about the numbers being reallocated, facilitating investigations and dispute resolution.

This proactive approach aims to strengthen compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, and address the commercial concerns of telecom operators regarding the sustainability of retaining inactive lines. The House has directed its Committees on Communications and Commerce to collaborate with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, and other relevant bodies to refine and implement these regulatory safeguards.

The current regulations classify unused numbers as inactive after a defined period, deactivating them after six months of inactivity and eventually returning them to the operator’s pool for reassignment. The challenge, as highlighted by the lawmakers, is ensuring a seamless and secure transition that protects the sensitive data associated with these numbers, preventing the potential for data breaches, identity theft, and financial fraud





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