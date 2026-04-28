Nigerian House Approves Loan for Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway

The House of Representatives has ratified President Tinubu’s request for a loan from Deutsche Bank to fund sections of the Sokoto-Badagry highway, a key infrastructure project aimed at boosting economic activity and national integration. The project will span multiple states and is expected to improve trade, food security, and transportation.

The Nigeria n House of Representatives has approved President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s request for a significant loan to finance a crucial section of the Sokoto-Badagry superhighway project.

The ratification occurred during Tuesday’s plenary session following a detailed report presented by Abdullahi Rasheed, the deputy chairman of the committee overseeing aids, loans, and debt management. The legislative process followed a standard procedure, beginning with the reading of the loan request letter by the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, progressing through a thorough consideration of the committee’s report at the committee on supply, and culminating in the final approval by the chamber.

This decision underscores the government’s commitment to advancing critical infrastructure development across the nation. The approved loan, sourced through a syndicated financing facility arranged by Deutsche Bank, is earmarked for the construction of sections 1, 1A, and 1B of the Sokoto-Badagry highway, encompassing approximately 120 kilometers of the ambitious project. President Tinubu emphasized that this superhighway represents a cornerstone of his ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda, designed to unlock the economic potential of Nigeria’s north-west and south-west regions.

The highway, envisioned as a 1,000-kilometer high-capacity carriageway, will connect Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos states, effectively linking Illela to Badagry. The financing structure involves a syndicated loan secured through Deutsche Bank AG, bolstered by a partial risk guarantee provided by the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), the insurance division of the Islamic Development Bank.

This layered approach to financing demonstrates a strategic effort to mitigate risk and ensure the project’s successful completion. Furthermore, the federal government has committed to providing substantial counterpart funding amounting to N265,542,689,569 to cover essential aspects such as land acquisition, compensation for affected communities, and the development of necessary ancillary infrastructure. This commitment highlights the government’s dedication to ensuring the project’s smooth implementation and minimizing disruption to local communities.

The terms of the loan are structured to be favorable, with a nine-year tenure that includes a grace period of up to three years. The interest rate is capped at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) SOFR plus 5.3 percent per annum, providing a degree of predictability and affordability. President Tinubu articulated the multifaceted benefits of the Sokoto-Badagry superhighway, emphasizing its potential to significantly improve network performance along the corridor, reduce logistical costs and travel time, and facilitate seamless trade.

The project is also expected to bolster food security by connecting production zones to markets and ports, fostering national integration, and providing long-term intermodal flexibility through provisions for future rail integration and utility corridors. To ensure transparency and accountability, the House of Representatives has mandated that the Ministry of Finance, the Debt Management Office (DMO), and the Ministry of Works submit quarterly reports detailing project implementation progress and the disbursement of funds.

This oversight mechanism is intended to safeguard public funds and ensure that the project delivers the intended benefits. The initial request was presented by the president during plenary and subsequently referred to the senate committee on local and foreign debts for further legislative action. In a separate, lighter note, Kenyan President William Ruto recently extended an apology to Nigerians for a previous comment regarding the quality of English spoken in Nigeria, acknowledging their proficiency in the language





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Nigeria Loan Sokoto-Badagry Highway Infrastructure Deutsche Bank

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