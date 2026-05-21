Nigerian Head of State Reveals Alleged Foreign Smuggling of Arms for Civil War

A former Nigerian Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, spoke of arms and ammunition smuggling into the Eastern Region, which contributed to the devastating civil war that followed his region's declaration of secession.

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Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyOil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hopeThe missing numbers in education metrics, By Zainab Suleiman OkinoContent monetisation: The internet is rewarding harm, and women are paying the price, By Chioma AgwuegboNigeria’s former military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon and the then leader of the Eastern Region, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Nigeria’s former military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has revealed how arms and ammunition were allegedly smuggled from some foreign countries into the Eastern Region in preparation for the war Nigeria’s former military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has revealed how arms and ammunition were allegedly smuggled from some foreign countries into the Eastern Region in preparation for the warNigeria’s former military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has revealed how arms and ammunition were allegedly smuggled from some foreign countries into the Eastern Region in preparation for the war





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