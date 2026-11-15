Nigerian Governors Rallies Support in Baure For Local Elections

Governor Radda and President Tinubu campaign leaders rally residents in Baure, Daura Zone, to secure support for upcoming local government elections and reaffirm development pledges.

Katsina State Governor Radda and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu campaign officials gathered in Baure, Daura Zone, to mobilize voters ahead of local government elections. The event served as a strategic launchpad for political mobilization in the region, following the conclusion of national campaign activities. Residents turned out in large numbers to show solidarity with the ruling party's leadership and candidates.

Rallies Launch Local Election Mobilization

The rally in Baure marked the official commencement of the next phase of political mobilization for the forthcoming local government elections. Ahmed Dangiwa, the Director-General of the Tinubu-Dikko-Jobe Campaign Council in Katsina State, stated that campaign activities across the Daura Zone had been successfully concluded. He described the Baure gathering as the starting point for the current mobilization exercise, noting that the 2023 general election campaign in Katsina State also began in the Daura Zone. This strategic positioning underscores the area's historical importance to the party's electoral strategy.

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Radda Highlights Development and Community Bonds

During the event, Governor Radda expressed deep appreciation for the warm reception and impressive turnout demonstrated by the residents of Baure. He emphasized the strong historical relationship between the state government and the community, describing Baure as home to his people. The governor acknowledged the long-standing support from the community for Katsina State political leadership and recalled the contributions of the late President Muhammadu Buhari. He credited the community's enduring friendship for the political stability and success achieved over the years.

Showcases Infrastructure And Empowerment Projects

Governor Radda outlined the specific developmental interventions his administration has undertaken in Baure Local Government to justify continued political support. He cited the delivery of water projects, the construction of secondary schools, and the renovation of educational facilities as key achievements. Furthermore, the administration has rehabilitated boreholes to improve access to clean water and implemented interventions in the health sector. To address economic challenges, the government has provided employment opportunities, youth placements, and empowerment programs designed to improve livelihoods and expand economic opportunities for local residents.

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Party Leaders Urge Unity And Grassroots Mobilization

Ahmed Dangiwa emphasized the need for political unity and stronger cooperation among party leaders and candidates in Baure. The campaign leadership engaged political stakeholders to assess their unity and encourage a cohesive front for the upcoming elections. Dangiwa commended the support previously extended to Governor Radda, the senatorial candidate, and the House of Representatives candidate. He urged residents to sustain their solidarity and strengthen grassroots mobilization to ensure a successful outcome in the local government polls.

Local Officials Praise Infrastructure and Pledge Support

Saminu Baure, the Chairman of Baure Local Government, thanked Governor Radda, the deputy governor, party leaders, and campaign officials for their attendance. He asserted that the local government is fully prepared for the forthcoming elections and appreciated the commitment of the Katsina State Government to local development. Baure described the impressive turnout as a clear demonstration of the community's unity and political commitment. He specifically lauded President Tinubu and Governor Radda for a road project in the local government, noting it as a critical infrastructure intervention that would improve connectivity and facilitate economic activities.

Candidates Pledges Responsible Representation

Daura Zone senatorial candidate Nasir Daura, who serves as the Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, addressed the gathering alongside Baure/Zango Federal Constituency candidate Daha Umar. Both politicians appreciated the people for their support and urged continued community participation in the democratic process. They assured residents of their commitment to responsible representation and effective leadership. The event concluded with a unified display of support for the ruling party's agenda in the Daura Zone.