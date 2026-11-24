An Abuja court froze $100m allegedly held by the Nigerian Governors Forum in a Paris Club refund dispute, and restrained 29 banks from releasing it.

The Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja has ordered the freezing of $100m, roughly N135.58bn, allegedly held by the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF). The order follows a dispute involving Paris Club refunds and outstanding legal and consultancy fees. Justice O.C. Agbaza granted an interim Mareva injunction on November 19, after an ex parte application filed by a lawyer, Dr Ted Iseghohi-Edwards, against the Incorporated Trustees of the NGF and 29 commercial banks.

The Certified True Copy of the enrolled order, which was sighted by The PUNCH on Tuesday, shows that the claimant seeks to recover the funds under an indemnity allegedly issued by the NGF on December 20, 2018. The arrangement reportedly involved the Federal Government paying $100m to the forum as a stakeholder, pending the determination of its liability for professional fees arising from the Paris Club refunds.

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How the Court Froze the Disputed Funds

The Nigerian Governors Forum and its agents, representatives and anyone acting on its behalf are restrained from withdrawing, transferring, concealing, dissipating or otherwise dealing with the disputed funds. The order is designed to keep the money in place while the underlying claim is decided.

The court also restrained the 29 commercial banks named in the suit from releasing, transferring, converting, withdrawing or making payments from any funds standing to the credit of the NGF in their custody. The restriction applies up to the aggregate sum of $100m, or its naira equivalent of N135,580,360,000. The banks joined in the suit include Access Bank, Ecobank Nigeria, Fidelity Bank, First Bank, Sterling Bank, United Bank for Africa, Unity Bank, Zenith Bank, Jaiz Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Keystone Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Standard Chartered Bank and Wema Bank.

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Other institutions named as respondents are Union Bank, First City Monument Bank, Lotus Bank, Parallex Bank, Polaris Bank, Globus Bank, SunTrust Bank, Citibank Nigeria, Nova Bank, Optimus Bank, Premium Trust Bank, Signature Bank, Tatum Bank and Titan Trust Bank. Justice Agbaza also directed these banks to disclose, within 48 hours of receiving the order, whether the NGF held accounts with them containing the disputed funds.

Claimant Alleges Unpaid Indemnity Under Court Judgment

Iseghohi-Edwards, who practises under the name Edwards and Partners Law Firm, claims that the $100m is payable to him under the indemnity issued by the NGF. He alleges that the forum undertook to pay the amount if the Federal Government was found liable for outstanding professional fees arising from the Paris Club refund transactions.

The lawyer said he was engaged by the Incorporated Trustees of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) to represent the 774 local government councils in matters relating to the London and Paris Club refunds. He later instituted suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/856/2016 against the Federal Government over outstanding legal and consultancy fees. According to his court filings, the Federal High Court delivered judgment on February 16, 2018, establishing the government's indebtedness to the tune of $318m. He claims the Federal Government subsequently made a part-payment of $159m through Promissory Notes.

The claimant argues that this judgment satisfied the condition stipulated in the NGF's indemnity, thereby triggering the forum's obligation to pay him $100m. He further alleges that the NGF failed to honour the undertaking despite receiving a formal demand letter dated October 8, 2026. After the alleged refusal, he approached the FCT High Court to preserve the disputed funds pending the determination of his substantive claim.

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Injunction Terms and Next Procedural Steps

In his application, Iseghohi-Edwards expressed fears that the NGF could transfer, disburse or dissipate the money, which could frustrate enforcement of any judgment in his favour. He also told the court that he could not independently establish the specific bank accounts holding the funds without judicial intervention. He maintained that the injunction was necessary to preserve the subject matter of the dispute and prevent the proceedings from becoming futile.

The application was brought pursuant to Orders 30(3) and 32(1) of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Civil Procedure Rules, alongside the court's inherent jurisdiction. Justice Agbaza ordered that the restrictions remain effective pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction, or until further order of the court. The claimant was directed to serve the respondents with the originating processes, supporting affidavit, written address, motion on notice and enrolled order.

The order does not yet decide whether the NGF is liable under the indemnity. It only preserves the disputed sum, and the claim, along with the NGF's position on the indemnity, remains to be tested at the substantive hearing.