Nigerian Governors Forge Path for State Policing in Constitutional Push

In a decisive move, Nigeria's governors are advancing consultations with state legal officers to create a constitutionally sound framework for state police, aiming to combat insecurity through decentralized policing. The Nigeria Governors' Forum, after its 2026 meeting in Abuja, also addressed national nutrition strategies and reviewed a World Bank partnership framework and a solar energy super-grid initiative to drive economic growth.

The Nigeria Governors' Forum ( NGF ) has intensified its push for the establishment of state police , conducting fresh consultations with Attorneys-General from all 36 states to develop a secure legal and constitutional framework.

This move, announced after the NGF's second 2026 meeting in Abuja, responds to mounting public pressure to address widespread insecurity and decentralize policing authority. Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, speaking on behalf of the forum, stressed that any state police structure must possess robust constitutional legitimacy and fully align with Nigeria's federal system. He confirmed that governors are united in advancing the proposal but insist on a meticulous legal foundation to prevent potential abuses and safeguard citizens' rights.

The governors are working closely with state legal officers to refine the details before presenting a final, consolidated position. A key development this month saw the House of Representatives pass a constitutional amendment bill to legalize state police, followed by a second reading in the Senate, signaling significant legislative momentum. Supporters argue that state-level policing would enable quicker response times and more effective intelligence gathering, as state governments are closer to local communities.

This remains one of Nigeria's most polarizing constitutional debates, especially amid persistent security crises from the North-East insurgency, North-West banditry, and widespread kidnappings. Beyond security, the NGF meeting addressed pressing national nutrition challenges. Governors reviewed progress under the National Nutrition 774 Initiative and reiterated their commitment to reducing child malnutrition. They called for enhanced multi-stakeholder engagement to improve nutrition laws and policies, noting advancements on the National Nutrition Bill.

Additionally, the World Bank presented its proposed Country Partnership Framework for Nigeria (2026-2032), which aims to bolster agriculture, food security, value chains, and private sector involvement. Governors affirmed their willingness to partner with federal authorities and development agencies for effective project delivery. On energy, the forum evaluated the National Solar Super-Grid Initiative, designed to expand electricity access via solar power. Governors highlighted its potential to spur industrialization, enhance energy security, develop state-level electricity markets, and accelerate economic growth.

They also reiterated support for ongoing power sector reforms, emphasizing the urgent need for affordable, stable electricity nationwide





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State Police Nigeria Governors' Forum Constitutional Amendment Security Federalism NGF Dapo Abiodun National Nutrition 774 World Bank Solar Super-Grid Power Sector Reforms Child Malnutrition Attorneys-General

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