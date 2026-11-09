Nigerian Governors Exiting Office in May 2027 Ahead of 2027 General Elections

Ten Nigerian state governors including Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and Babagana Zulum reach term limits in May 2027. Detailed analysis of the constitutional restrictions impacting the 2027 general elections.

As the calendar advances toward the 2027 general elections, a significant political transition is unfolding across Nigeria. Ten current state governors are approaching the conclusion of their constitutionally permitted eight years in office. This mass expiration of terms will reshape the political landscape in numerous states, forcing incumbent leaders to step down after serving two consecutive four-year terms.

Term Limit Expiration for Ten Governors

The upcoming exit of these administrators is mandated by the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, which restricts a governor to a maximum of two terms. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri serves as the governor of Adamawa State. He was initially elected in 2019 under the Peoples Democratic Party and won re-election in 2023. Fintiri defeated his primary challenger, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, who was widely known as Binani and represented the All Progressives Congress. Fintiri will complete his second term in May 2027 and is constitutionally barred from seeking another term.

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Bala Mohammed holds the governorship of Bauchi State. Elected in 2019 on the Peoples Democratic Party ticket, Mohammed secured a second term in 2023. His tenure is scheduled to end in May 2027, marking the completion of his allowed eight years in office. Similarly, Babagana Zulum leads Borno State. Zulum won his first term in 2019 representing the All Progressives Congress and was re-elected in 2023 for another four-year period. Like his peers, Zulum will complete his service in May 2027 and will be ineligible to run again for governor.

Incumbents Facing Political Succession

Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya is the governor of Gombe State. He entered office in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress and retained his seat during the 2023 governorship election. His second term will conclude in May 2027, triggering the need for a new candidate. In Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu serves as governor. Sanwo-Olu was elected in 2019 on the All Progressives Congress ticket, succeeding Akinwunmi Ambode. He secured re-election in 2023 by defeating Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party and Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, from the Peoples Democratic Party.

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Sanwo-Olu is expected to finish his second term in May 2027 and will not be eligible to contest for another term as governor. In Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun became governor in 2019 after winning the election on the All Progressives Congress platform. Abiodun secured a second term in 2023. His eight-year tenure is expected to end in May 2027, making him ineligible to seek re-election. Seyi Makinde leads Oyo State. Elected in 2019 on the Peoples Democratic Party ticket, Makinde defeated the All Progressives Congress candidate, Adebayo Adelabu. Makinde won another four-year term in 2023 and is expected to leave office in May 2027 after completing his second term.

Additional Governors Reaching Term Limits

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq serves as the governor of Kwara State. He was elected in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, effectively ending the Peoples Democratic Party's sixteen-year hold on the state. His term will also expire in May 2027. Abdullahi Sule is the governor of Nasarawa State. Sule won the 2019 election on the All Progressives Congress ticket and secured re-election in 2023. He is serving his second four-year term, which is expected to end in May 2027. Following this expiration, Sule will be constitutionally barred from seeking another term as governor.

Mai Mala Buni is the governor of Yobe State. Buni was elected in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress and secured re-election in 2023. His second term is expected to end in May 2027, marking the completion of his constitutionally permitted eight years in office. The simultaneous departure of these ten governors creates a significant vacuum in state-level governance across Nigeria. Political parties in Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Nasarawa, and Yobe states must now prepare for leadership contests in the coming months.

Constitutional Impact on 2027 Elections

The expiration of these terms highlights the strict enforcement of term limits in Nigerian state politics. The constitution does not allow for extensions or special provisions that would permit these administrators to seek a third term. This rigid framework ensures regular turnover in state leadership. The 2027 general elections will therefore feature new faces or challengers from different parties in these ten states. The political machinery in each affected region is now focused on identifying viable successors who can compete in the upcoming primaries and general elections.

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This structural shift presents both challenges and opportunities for the ruling parties in these states. The All Progressives Congress governs Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Lagos, Ogun, Kwara, Nasarawa, and Yobe states. The Peoples Democratic Party governs Adamawa and Oyo states. Both parties must navigate internal disputes and external pressures to field strong candidates. The transition in May 2027 will be a critical test of democratic continuity in Nigeria. The upcoming elections will determine who inherits the administrative responsibilities of these ten states. The constitutional bar ensures that the eight-year limit is respected, maintaining the balance of power intended by the nation's founding documents.

The political landscape in Nigeria is dynamic and competitive. As the 2027 elections approach, analysts predict intense rivalry in the affected states. The governors mentioned above have built political legacies that will influence the next generation of leaders. Their decisions regarding succession and party loyalty will shape the outcome of the 2027 polls. The public in Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Nasarawa, and Yobe states will ultimately decide the future of their state leadership. The constitutional mandate remains the primary driver of this political realignment.