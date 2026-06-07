Nigerian Governors Call for National Unity Against Insecurity

Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Abdulaziz Yari urge Nigerians to unite against terrorism and banditry, emphasizing collective action and support for security forces.

State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and former Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari have called on Nigeria ns to unite against terrorism, banditry and other forms of violent crimes.

They warned that criminal groups must not be allowed to divide the country or weaken public confidence in the nation's future. The calls came against the backdrop of the recent abduction of teachers and students in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, as well as renewed attacks by terrorists and bandits in parts of the North.

While Sanwo-Olu urged Nigerians to rally behind President Bola Tinubu and the nation's security agencies in confronting the insecurity challenges, Yari stressed that the fight against the menace required collective national action beyond government efforts alone. In a statement obtained by Sunday PUNCH, Sanwo-Olu said Nigerians must not allow fear, political differences or ethnic divisions to undermine the country's collective resolve against criminal elements.

According to him, the recent incidents of violence should serve as a reminder of the need for national unity rather than political recriminations. He stated: 'Recent security incidents in parts of our country have understandably generated concerns among citizens. But moments like this in our national life require that we remind ourselves of our national character as a people. We are Nigerians.

Our will is strong and our spirit is unbreakable.

' The governor described every loss of life resulting from violence as a national tragedy and urged Nigerians to remember victims of insecurity in their prayers. He warned against attempts to politicise insecurity, noting that terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal groups do not discriminate based on ethnicity, religion or political affiliation.

'Every life lost is a tragedy. Every community threatened by violence deserves our solidarity, support and protection. We must be united in our prayers for the teachers and students abducted from Oriire Local Government in Oyo State. The forces of evil confronting our nation do not ask for our political affiliation before they kill, maim and destroy.

So must our resolve and support for our nation be devoid of political leanings and divisive rhetoric,' he said. Sanwo-Olu maintained that despite the challenges confronting the country, Nigeria possesses the capacity to overcome insecurity through resilience, unity and sustained support for security institutions.

'The security challenge confronting our nation today is not insurmountable. The forces seeking to spread fear and instability do not represent the character of our people or the future of our country. Their actions are designed to weaken our resolve and diminish our confidence. We must deny them that victory,' he said.

The Lagos governor also paid tribute to members of the armed forces and other security personnel engaged in counterterrorism and anti-banditry operations across the country.

'Every day, brave men and women put themselves in harm's way to defend our nation and preserve our freedoms. They deserve our prayers and our support as they take on these forces of evil. Lasting solutions are rarely achieved overnight, but progress is possible when a nation stands firmly behind those charged with protecting it,' he noted.

He called on citizens to support security agencies through vigilance and intelligence sharing, stressing that the battle against insecurity could not be won by government alone. The governor further expressed confidence in President Tinubu's leadership and the ability of the military, intelligence agencies and other security institutions to confront the country's security threats.

'As citizens, we all have a stake in the security and stability of our country. Government alone cannot win this battle without the support, cooperation, vigilance and active intelligence sharing by local communities. I wish to reiterate my confidence in the leadership of President Tinubu and in the ability of our security and intelligence services to defeat the forces of evil unleashing terror attacks on soft targets within the civilian population,' he said.

Similarly, Yari urged Nigerians to close ranks against criminal groups, warning that insecurity should not be viewed through ethnic, religious or political lenses. The former governor, in a personally signed statement obtained by Sunday PUNCH on Saturday, expressed sadness over recent attacks and killings across the country, describing the pain of affected families and communities as a collective national burden.

Yari condemned what he described as senseless acts of violence and criminality, saying the perpetrators were deliberately targeting national unity and social cohesion.

'I am deeply saddened by the recent incidents of violence and insecurity that have claimed innocent lives and brought pain, grief and uncertainty to many families and communities across our nation. These acts of terror and banditry are not just attacks on individuals; they are assaults on our collective humanity and our shared destiny as Nigerians. We must not allow these criminal elements to succeed in their mission to divide us.

It is time for all Nigerians, regardless of our differences, to come together in a united front against these enemies of peace and progress. The government alone cannot win this fight; it requires the active participation of every citizen. We must provide timely information to security agencies, support community policing initiatives, and reject any form of sympathy or collaboration with criminals. Our diversity should be a source of strength, not a weapon for our adversaries.

Let us stand together as one nation, determined to protect our homeland and secure a better future for our children,' Yari stated. He also called on religious and traditional leaders to use their influence to promote peace and discourage any form of extremism. The former governor stressed that the fight against insecurity must be sustained and comprehensive, involving not only military action but also social and economic interventions to address root causes such as poverty, unemployment and inequality.

He urged the federal government to intensify efforts to rehabilitate affected communities and provide support for victims of violence. Yari further commended the security forces for their sacrifices and urged them to remain steadfast in their duty to protect the nation





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