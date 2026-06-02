Nigerian Governors Blamed for Worsening Insecurity by Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has accused Nigerian state governors of worsening insecurity in the country, calling for stricter oversight on how security votes are spent.

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has accused Nigerian state governors of worsening insecurity in the country. Ayodele alleged that many governors divert security funds to personal and political luxuries instead of investing in security infrastructure.

He claimed that although President Bola Tinubu has increased monthly allocations to state governments, most governors are not using the funds to improve the lives of citizens. Ayodele added that Nigerians are not feeling the impact of the increased allocations, as leaders are more focused on wealth accumulation than governance. The cleric also called for stricter oversight on how security votes are spent, demanding accountability from state governments.

Ayodele further argued that responsibility for insecurity should not rest solely on the Federal Government, insisting that governors must also be held accountable for incidents within their states. According to him, basic security investments such as vehicles and helicopters for law enforcement are not overly expensive, questioning why some governors still claim they lack control over security matters.

He stated that how much it would cost to buy vehicles or helicopters for police to fight banditry should be questioned, and that the governors should be held accountable for their actions. Ayodele's comments come at a time when insecurity is a major concern in Nigeria, with many citizens calling for an end to the violence and insecurity plaguing the country.

The cleric's statement is a call to action for state governors to take responsibility for the security of their citizens and to use the security funds allocated to them effectively. Ayodele's leadership and his ability to speak truth to power have made him a respected voice in Nigeria, and his comments on the issue of insecurity are likely to be taken seriously by many Nigerians.

In conclusion, Ayodele's statement highlights the need for state governors to take responsibility for the security of their citizens and to use the security funds allocated to them effectively. The country is facing a major security crisis, and it is imperative that the governors take immediate action to address the issue. The security votes allocated to them should be scrutinised, and they should be held accountable for how they spend it.

The country needs effective leadership and governance to address the insecurity plaguing it, and it is the responsibility of the governors to provide that leadership. Ayodele's statement is a call to action for the governors to take responsibility for the security of their citizens and to use the security funds allocated to them effectively. The country is at a critical juncture, and it is imperative that the governors take immediate action to address the security crisis.

The security votes allocated to them should be scrutinised, and they should be held accountable for how they spend it. The country needs effective leadership and governance to address the insecurity plaguing it, and it is the responsibility of the governors to provide that leadership





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Nigerian Governors Insecurity Primate Ayodele Security Votes Accountability

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