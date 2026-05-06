Nigerian Government Urges Civil Society Organizations to Combat Illicit Arms Proliferation in the North-East

The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons has called upon civil society organizations to lead advocacy and awareness campaigns to curb the spread of illegal weaponry in Northern Nigeria to ensure regional stability.

The Nigerian Federal Government has formally requested the active participation of civil society organizations to tackle the persistent challenge of illicit small arms and light weapons in the North-East region.

This directive was issued by the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons through its Zonal Director, Major General Adamu Abubakar. During a significant gathering in Maiduguri, Borno State, which marked the inauguration of a new executive committee for the Network of Civil Society Organisations, the retired General emphasized that the fight against illegal weaponry cannot be won by the military alone.

He pointed out that the involvement of community-based organizations is essential because they possess the trust and access needed to reach the grassroots where these weapons often circulate. The proliferation of these weapons has created a volatile environment across various states in Northern Nigeria. According to the Zonal Director, the presence of unregistered firearms in the hands of non-state actors is a primary catalyst for the surge in criminality, communal clashes, and general insecurity.

When weapons are easily accessible, conflicts that could have been resolved through dialogue often escalate into violent confrontations. This cycle of violence not only leads to the loss of innocent lives but also destroys infrastructure and displaces thousands of people, leaving them in precarious living conditions. The government recognizes that the uncontrolled spread of these arms acts as a force multiplier for terrorist groups and bandits, making the task of maintaining law and order significantly more difficult for security agencies.

To counter this menace, Major General Abubakar urged the newly elected executives of the civil society network to prioritize advocacy and public awareness. The goal is to educate the populace on the severe dangers associated with possessing illegal arms and the legal repercussions that follow. By launching comprehensive campaigns, CSOs can help shift the cultural perception of weapon ownership as a symbol of power or protection, instead framing it as a liability to community safety.

The Federal Government believes that an informed citizenry is the first line of defense against the illicit trade of arms. When community members understand the risks and are encouraged to report suspicious activities, the space for illegal weapon traffickers shrinks considerably.

Furthermore, the discourse highlighted the intrinsic link between disarmament and socio-economic growth. It was noted that regions free from the influence of illicit weaponry tend to experience faster recovery and more sustainable development. In the North-East, where years of insurgency have crippled the economy, the removal of arms from civilian hands is seen as a prerequisite for returning to normalcy.

With peace restored, investors are more likely to return, markets can reopen safely, and children can return to schools without the fear of attacks. The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons remains steadfast in its commitment to partnering with community leaders and other strategic stakeholders to ensure that the North-East transitions from a zone of conflict to a zone of prosperity.

In closing, the call to action extended beyond the CSOs to all citizens of Nigeria. The government encouraged individuals to return to their ancestral homes and work toward the empowerment of their local residents. The ultimate objective is to foster a culture of peace and good citizenship where the rule of law prevails over the rule of the gun.

By integrating government security strategies with community-led initiatives, the Nigerian state aims to dismantle the networks that supply illicit weapons and build a resilient society capable of resisting the lure of violence. The synergy between the National Centre and the Network of Civil Society Organisations is expected to provide a blueprint for arms control that can be replicated in other volatile regions of the country





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