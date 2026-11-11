APC Manifesto Targets Six Per Cent Growth and One Million Export Jobs by 2031

The APC manifesto for 2027 to 2031 targets six per cent annual growth, $15bn in non-oil exports and power above 10,000 megawatts.

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council unveiled the APC manifesto for 2027 to 2031 on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja. Senior government officials attended the event, where the party presented the document as a roadmap for President Bola Tinubu's second term ahead of the 2027 general election.

The manifesto, titled 'From Reforms to Prosperity', promises safer communities, lower living costs and better public services by 2031. The party presents the plan as a continuation of the economic recovery that the administration says it began during Tinubu's first term.

Also read Tinubu targets $15bn non-oil exports, one million jobs by 2031

Economic Growth and Export Targets Under the Manifesto

The central economic goal is annual growth of six per cent, paired with a target of lifting non-oil exports to $15bn a year. Jumoke Oduwole, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, presented the plan and said manufacturing should account for 12 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Oduwole also outlined a plan to establish at least one major industrial cluster in every geopolitical zone of the country. Job creation sits at the heart of the blueprint, with a target of one million jobs linked to exports, which the minister placed on a 2030 timeline for young Nigerians while the wider document runs to 2031.

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On electricity, the goal is to push available generation beyond 10,000 megawatts. Upgrades to transmission and distribution lines are meant to deliver dependable supply to homes and businesses, and the government also plans to provide seven million additional electricity meters, Femi Gbajabiamila said.

Education, Health and Food Security Commitments

The government aims to halve the number of out-of-school children by 2031, and Oduwole said an additional 20,000 teachers would be recruited and trained to support that effort. The education pledge is one of the most visible social promises in the manifesto.

Health insurance coverage is set to reach 40 per cent of Nigerians, and primary health centres are expected to function in at least 90 per cent of facilities, up from 53 per cent today. The plan links these health targets to wider access to healthcare for ordinary households.

On food, Oduwole said the administration intends to raise farm output, improve storage and processing capacity and reduce post-harvest losses. A monthly staple food price tracker would also be introduced to give citizens information about developments in local markets.

Officials Defend Reform Record and Leadership Choices

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President, described the manifesto as a binding agreement between the government and Nigerians. He said the administration will ultimately be judged by whether it improves the everyday lives of citizens.

Gbajabiamila acknowledged that the removal of the petrol subsidy and foreign exchange reforms have placed considerable pressure on households. He insisted that the government must ensure the opportunities created by these reforms translate into better living conditions, and argued that Tinubu had chosen to govern as a leader rather than a politician by prioritising the next generation over the next election.

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He pointed to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), tax reforms and the Electricity Act as major initiatives meant to widen opportunities and strengthen the economy. Dele Alake, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, also defended the reforms as among the most far-reaching undertaken by civilian administrations since independence.

Alake said the removal of the petrol subsidy and the restructuring of the foreign exchange market required political courage. He cited solid minerals revenue rising from N6bn in 2023 to N38bn in 2024 and N70bn in 2025, and said the sector generated more than N101bn in the first nine months of 2026.

Household Impact and Progress Reporting Plans

The administration says it will publish specific targets, assign responsibilities to named officials and report progress regularly so that citizens can measure its performance. Gbajabiamila disclosed this commitment at the unveiling.

For households, the pledge centres on lower living costs, with inflation placed on a sustained downward path and food prices tracked through the planned monthly tracker. Gbajabiamila acknowledged that the petrol subsidy removal has been hard on families, making the coming years a test of whether the reforms are felt in daily life.

Most targets carry a 2031 deadline, which means progress on exports, power, education and health will become measurable through the regular updates the government has promised. The next concrete steps identified at the presentation are the publication of detailed targets and the assignment of responsibilities to relevant officials.