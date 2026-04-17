Nigerian Government Appeals for Restraint as Jet Fuel Price Hike Threatens Flight Operations

The Federal Government of Nigeria has urged airline operators to postpone their planned suspension of flights due to a 300% surge in Jet A1 fuel prices. The Minister of Aviation has assured that the government is actively seeking solutions and has scheduled an emergency stakeholders' meeting.

The Nigeria n Federal Government has formally appealed to the nation's airline operators to exercise considerable restraint regarding their planned suspension of flight services. This significant decision by the operators was precipitated by a drastic increase in the price of Jet A1 fuel.

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, articulated the government's position in a letter addressed to the president of the Airline Operators of Nigeria. In his correspondence, dated Thursday, April 16, and titled Three Hundred Per cent Increase In Jet A1 Fuel: Appeal for Restraint on Airfare Adjustment and Suspension of Operation, Minister Keyamo assured the operators that the Federal Government is actively engaged in finding a sustainable and lasting solution to the challenges they are currently facing.

The concerns raised by the airline operators stem from a sharp and sudden escalation in the price of Jet A1 fuel. As of February 28, 2026, the cost of Jet A1 fuel was approximately N900 per liter. However, this price has reportedly surged to N3,300 per liter, marking an alarming 300% increase. This dramatic price hike led the operators to voice their intention to suspend all flight operations starting from the following week, until the situation improves.

Minister Keyamo, in his response, acknowledged and commended the resilience and professionalism demonstrated by the members of the Airline Operators of Nigeria. He recognized their efforts in maintaining air transport services despite encountering evidently difficult operational conditions. He emphasized the strategic importance that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu places on the aviation sector, highlighting its role as a critical national asset.

In accordance with the provisions of the Civil Aviation Act, 2022, the Minister reiterated that the sector is vital for trade facilitation, national security, employment generation, and fostering overall economic integration. Keyamo also reminded the operators that the Tinubu administration has already implemented significant and unprecedented reforms within the sector, specifically designed to support and nurture the growth and long-term viability of local aviation businesses. He implored the airline operators to show restraint in any proposed adjustments to airfares at this juncture and to reconsider their planned suspension of flight operations.

The Minister warned that such a suspension would inevitably lead to widespread adverse consequences for the national economy. It would disrupt crucial mobility and logistics networks, severely erode public confidence in the aviation sector, and potentially undermine the positive progress that has been achieved through the ongoing reforms.

Minister Keyamo formally assured the operators that their expressed concerns have been given the utmost attention by the Federal Government, and immediate steps will be taken to address these critical issues. To this end, a high-level emergency stakeholders' meeting has been convened for Wednesday, April 22nd, 2026, in Abuja. This crucial meeting will bring together all relevant stakeholders, including regulatory authorities, with the explicit objective of achieving a swift, practical, and enduring resolution to the fuel price crisis affecting the aviation industry. The specific venue and exact time for this important gathering will be communicated in due course





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