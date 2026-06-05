Nigerian Government Admits Jurisdictional Flaw in Kanu Conviction, IPOB Claims

IPOB states that the government, in its cross-appeal brief, conceded that the trial judge lacked jurisdiction to impose a life sentence, a admission that potentially invalidates the entire conviction of Nnamdi Kanu. The appeal now challenges the foundational principles of Nigerian criminal law.

The Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB ) has asserted that the Nigerian government has acknowledged a jurisdictional defect in the conviction of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu , by Justice James Omotosho of the Abuja Federal High Court.

This claim emerges alongside the filing of Kanu's appeal against his life sentence, with both parties submitting briefs at the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division. The government, in its cross-appeal response, reportedly admitted that the trial court acted without jurisdiction in imposing a life sentence instead of the death penalty. IPOB emphasizes that this admission undermines the entire conviction, as jurisdiction is fundamental to any court's authority.

The group argues that if the trial court lacked jurisdiction to sentence, it necessarily lacked jurisdiction to convict, rendering the judgment void. They caution that upholding the conviction while accepting the jurisdiction admission would create an unprecedented legal contradiction, threatening the credibility of Nigeria's judiciary. The appeal, therefore, transcends Kanu's personal fate and tests the integrity of Nigeria's legal principles, particularly concerning the application of a repealed law, the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, in his trial.

The case has escalated into a broader crisis of institutional legitimacy, with the judiciary now positioned at a crossroads between constitutional integrity and the erosion of established jurisprudential norms





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IPOB Nnamdi Kanu Justice James Omotosho Jurisdiction Court Of Appeal Terrorism (Prevention) Act Conviction Appeal Nigerian Judiciary

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