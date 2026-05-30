Nigerian Gospel Artist on Musical Roots, Sports Passion, and the Future of Afrobeats

A Nigerian gospel musician chronicles his journey from childhood keyboard mimicry to industry prominence, highlighting his faith-driven artistry, dual love for football and basketball, and his perspective on the explosive growth of Nigerian music globally.

My love for music started when I was just three or four years old. We had this keyboard at home that my dad would play every morning and every night before we went to bed.

I would always sit and watch him, completely fascinated, and then try to mimic what he was doing. Gradually, my skills developed from that curiosity. Eventually, my dad enrolled me in music school, which gave me a more structured foundation, and from there, I became fully involved with the church youth choir. I played for every programme, every concert held in the church.

I had this mentor back then, Brother Albert, who was the head of the youth choir for the entire Deeper Life ministry. I learnt so much from him - he really shaped me into the musician I am today. My parents were always supportive of my music career, as long as it was God-glorifying. They were strongly against my singing worldly songs, as they would put it, but within that, they gave me every encouragement to pursue music.

That foundation of faith actually shaped a lot of the kind of music I make today. I would say my biggest song is Grace. It is a very inspiring record about not giving up, no matter how hard things get. I wrote it from a deeply personal place, and I think that is why it resonates with so many people.

It was a joy working on it with my music producer Sosick. He understood the vision completely and helped bring the sound to life in a way I could not have imagined on my own. Working with him was smooth and very creatively rewarding. The Nigerian music industry has grown drastically.

Our sound is now recognised and deeply respected on a global scale in a way that was not always the case. Artists are headlining major festivals abroad, winning international awards, and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the world. We have truly evolved, and what is exciting is that it does not feel like we have reached a ceiling yet. There is still so much more to come from this industry.

I played football, and I was also heavily involved with basketball. Most of our seniors back in school played basketball, so I naturally fell in love with the game from watching them. Before long, I was out on the court as much as I was on the pitch. I was pretty good in both, honestly.

I was very fast and skilful on the football pitch, and on the basketball court I could hold my own as well. I think the competitiveness of the two sports fed into each other and made me better at both. I enjoyed the thrills - the dribbles, the close finishes, the handling of the ball. There is something almost poetic about a well-executed dribble or a perfectly timed pass.

Both games gave me that rush, and it was just as exciting to watch as it was to play. Honestly, yes, I would have loved to pursue a career in sport, especially knowing how much the top athletes earn today. But I think I am a little too old for that now - my bones are too stiff!

I laugh about it, but in all seriousness, music was always my deeper calling, and I think I ended up exactly where I was meant to be. My favourite team used to be Barcelona, mainly because of (Lionel) Messi. I loved watching them because of how organised and skilful they played - it was like watching art in motion. But since Messi left the club, my love for them has gone down a bit.

It is hard to explain, but a lot of the magic left with him for me. Arsenal can absolutely win it. They have suddenly woken up from their slumber, and that hunger they are playing with right now is something special to watch. I also used to love Arsenal deeply - purely because of our legend (Nwankwo) Kanu.

So there is always a soft spot there. That is a tough one, but I have a lot of admiration for athletes who combine excellence with humility. The ones who do it not just for the fame but because the sport lives inside them. Those are the kinds of people I find truly inspiring.

I enjoy watching the Super Eagles, but they have broken my heart so many times. However, I remain patriotic as a Nigerian, and that means I must always support them regardless of the heartbreak. Would you encourage your kids to pursue a career in sports? Absolutely.

I would gladly encourage my kids to go into sports because, aside from the financial rewards, it keeps the body and soul together. Sport builds discipline, resilience, and character - things that serve you well in every area of life. So yes, full support from me. Right now, I will be working more on gospel songs because a lot of my fans love that side of me, and their response has genuinely inspired me to lean further in that direction.

That said, I am also versatile, so I will be putting out some contemporary records as well. I want to give my audience the full range of who I am as an artist. So the fans should expect something meaningful, something that moves them, and something that also just makes them feel good





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