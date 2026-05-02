Nigerian Fuel Stations Reduce Petrol Price After 24-Hour Hike

Following a nationwide increase in petrol prices, several filling stations in Nigeria, including Ranoil and Empire Energy, have reduced their prices by N65 to N75 per litre, now selling between N1,365 and N1,375 per litre. This change is linked to fluctuations in global crude oil prices and competitive market pressures.

Nigeria n fuel consumers experienced a volatile period at the pump over the weekend, marked by a swift price increase followed by an equally rapid reduction.

Just 24 hours after many filling stations across the country significantly raised the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, several operators began lowering their prices on Saturday. Investigations conducted by DAILY POST revealed that prominent brands like Ranoil and Empire Energy, alongside other stations in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, adjusted their petrol pumps to reflect prices between N1,365 and N1,375 per litre.

This represents a decrease of N65 to N75 per litre compared to the N1,440 per litre charged on Friday. The primary motivation behind this price adjustment appears to be a strategic effort by petroleum marketers to regain customer patronage following the initial hike. The initial price surge earlier in the week saw petrol prices nationwide climb to between N1,365 and N1,440 per litre.

This increase was directly linked to adjustments in ex-depot prices by both Dangote Refinery and other depot owners, who raised their prices to approximately N1,275 and N1,290 per litre respectively. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and MRS Bovas were among the first to implement the increase, setting their petrol price around N1,365 per litre, while other stations opted for prices exceeding N1,440 per litre.

The quick reversal by Ranoil and Empire Energy, and the subsequent adoption of similar pricing by a majority of outlets, now positions the prevailing petrol price within the N1,365 to N1,375 per litre range. This situation highlights the sensitivity of the Nigerian fuel market to fluctuations in global crude oil prices and the competitive dynamics among fuel marketers. The speed of these changes underscores the challenges in maintaining price stability within the sector.

The fluctuations in domestic fuel prices are inextricably linked to the broader global energy market, specifically the price of crude oil. Prior to the recent adjustments, both Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil benchmarks had experienced a surge, reaching $114 and $105 per barrel respectively.

However, as of the time of reporting, these prices had begun to moderate, falling to $108 and $101 per barrel. This global trend appears to have influenced the decision by Nigerian fuel marketers to reduce prices, demonstrating the interconnectedness of the local and international oil markets. The Nigerian fuel market remains highly susceptible to external factors, including geopolitical events, production levels by OPEC+ nations, and global demand.

The recent episode serves as a reminder of the volatility inherent in the petroleum industry and the potential for rapid price swings. Consumers are likely to remain cautious, anticipating further adjustments in the coming weeks as global oil prices continue to evolve. The government's role in regulating the sector and mitigating the impact of these fluctuations on the populace will be crucial in ensuring affordability and stability





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Nigeria Petrol Fuel Price PMS Oil Ranoil Empire Energy NNPCL Dangote Refinery Crude Oil Price Reduction

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