Nigerian Flamingos Return Home After Historic FIFA U-17 World Cup Win

The Nigerian U-17 women's football team, the Flamingos, return to Abuja after defeating Japan to claim the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, marking a historic victory for Africa.

The Nigeria n U-17 women's national football team, widely known as the Flamingos, arrived in Abuja on Monday morning to receive a hero's welcome. This homecoming occurred just 48 hours after the squad secured a historic victory at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco. The team became the first African side to win this prestigious international competition. Their triumph was sealed on Saturday in Rabat with a 2-1 victory over Japan. The historic journey concluded with their arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Flamingos Airport Arrival and Reception Details

The team touched down aboard Royal Air Maroc flight AT587 at approximately 5:50 a.m. on Monday. The aircraft landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, where officials, supporters, and well-wishers gathered to celebrate the achievement. The reception activities extended into the early hours of the morning, lasting until around 6:30 a.m. Following their arrival, the players and their technical officials were transported to the Villa Park Hotel in Gudu, Abuja. They were accommodated there while further arrangements were made for ongoing celebration events. The enthusiastic turnout highlighted the national pride associated with this milestone achievement in women's football.

Also read Flamingos win FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, First Lady and NDC praise historic victory

Presidential Reception and Victory Parade Plans

An official reception at the State House by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled for a later date. This delay is due to the President's demanding schedule, which includes ongoing political engagements and campaign activities ahead of the 2027 general election. Sources close to the Presidency and the National Sports Commission confirmed that consultations are ongoing to find a convenient date. Although President Tinubu has already publicly celebrated the team, an immediate State House reception is deemed impracticable. Efforts are being made to ensure the players receive appropriate national recognition for bringing home the trophy for the first time in Nigeria's history. Plans also include a victory parade through major streets of Abuja. The procession is designed to take the team through Eagle Square, the Federal Secretariat in the Central Business District, Julius Berger Roundabout, Wuse Market, Maitama, Asokoro, and Apo. This route will allow residents of the Federal Capital Territory to celebrate the players who have placed the country in the history books of international women's football.

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Akeem Busari Leads Team to Maiden World Title

The Flamingos' victory was secured under the guidance of head coach Akeem Busari. The team demonstrated remarkable character and resilience to emerge champions at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat. The final match against Japan was decided by two first-half goals from Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku. Bashiru put Nigeria ahead shortly before the interval with a looping effort that slipped through the hands of Japanese goalkeeper Kou Kadowaki in the 39th minute. Umejiaku doubled the advantage two minutes after the restart in the 47th minute. She raced onto a long pass from Esther Stephen and delicately lifted the ball over the advancing goalkeeper. Japan fought back to reduce the deficit through Fuki Ito in the 80th minute. However, the Nigerian girls held their nerve, displaying discipline to protect their slender lead until the final whistle. This victory established Nigeria as the first African side to lift the trophy and marked a significant improvement on their previous best performance, a third-place finish at the 2022 tournament in India.

Flamingos Dominant Campaign in Morocco

Before departing Morocco, the team was honored at a reception organized by National Sports Commission Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko and Director-General Bukola Olopade. The Flamingos' campaign in Morocco was extraordinary, characterized by a strong recovery from an initial setback. The team opened their campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Poland, which raised concerns about their ability to advance beyond the group stage. Despite this disappointing start, the girls responded with victories over Puerto Rico and defending champions North Korea. These wins secured their qualification for the knockout rounds. In the Round of 16, they defeated Mexico to advance further. The team then overcame Venezuela in the quarter-finals, thanks to a decisive late penalty by Azeezat Oduntan. Their performance peaked in the semi-finals against Brazil, where they recorded a 3-1 victory. This dominant performance guaranteed Nigeria's first appearance in the final of the competition, cementing their legacy as world champions.