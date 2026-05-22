Nigerian filmmakers Chuko and Arie Esiri's 'Clarissa' explores class disparity and the impact of insurgency on society.

Cannes Film Festival: Nigerian directors Chuko and Arie Esiri unveiled their film 'Clarissa' at the Cannes Film Festival, showcasing a societal critique of massive economic disparity amidst the elite bubble of a Nigerian high-society matriarch

Nigerian co-director Arie Esiri and Nigerian co-director and screenwriter Chuko Esiri pose for a portrait session on the sidelines of the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 17, 2026.

Clarissa unfolds over a single evening as an elegant high-society matriarch, played by Sophie Okonedo, prepares to host a lavish party. Yet, beneath the champagne flutes and perfect tailoring of the elite bubble, lies a society fracturing under the weight of immense economic disparity. In an elegant piece of visual symbolism, the film features a wonky mosaic in the shape of Nigeria that the wealthy hosts cannot seem to hang straight.

This represents the nation slightly off and in need of correction, yet no one quite knows how. The film cuts between the affluent world of the elite and the harrowing reality of Septimus, a young soldier returning from the frontlines of the insurgency in Northern Nigeria. Sophia Okonedo delivers an entirely instinctual performance in her role as Clarissa, capturing a sensitive portrayal that seamlessly blends with her past character and connecting with her own stage of life.





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Nigerian Filmmakers Clarissa High-Society Matriarch Economic Disparity Insurgency In The North

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