Nigerian Female Journalists Warn of Threats to Election Reporting Amidst Rising Gender-Based Violence

Female journalists in Northern Nigeria are reporting an increase in gender-based harassment, intimidation, and violence during election coverage, which they fear could undermine reporting for the 2027 general elections. A roundtable discussion was held by Mata Media to address the issue.

Female journalists in Northern Nigeria are voicing serious concerns about a surge in gender-based harassment, intimidation, and violence they are facing while covering elections. This alarming trend, they warn, poses a significant threat to effective and unbiased reporting, potentially undermining the integrity of the 2027 general elections. The concerns came to light during a roundtable discussion organized by Mata Media under the auspices of the Mata Media Foundation.

The event, held at the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) in Kano on Saturday, provided a crucial platform for these journalists to share their experiences and collaboratively strategize on how to navigate the challenges they face. The discussions highlighted the urgent need for systemic changes to protect women journalists and ensure their safety during the upcoming election cycle.\The facilitator of the session and Editor of Mata Media, Hafsat Bello, underscored the purpose of the engagement. She emphasized the importance of creating a secure and supportive environment where female journalists could openly discuss the specific issues they confront in the field and collaboratively formulate strategies to improve election coverage. This open dialogue enabled a deeper understanding of the diverse forms of harassment and intimidation, ranging from verbal abuse and physical threats to online trolling and discriminatory practices. Fauxiya Kabir Tukur, representing the Mata Media Foundation, reiterated the organization's unwavering commitment to supporting journalists, especially women, through comprehensive training programs and capacity-building initiatives. These programs are designed to equip journalists with the necessary skills and resources to protect themselves, report effectively, and navigate the complex realities of election coverage in the region. The commitment extends beyond basic safety training, encompassing digital security awareness, legal support, and psychosocial support to address the psychological toll of harassment and violence.\Journalists shared firsthand accounts of the difficult realities they face. Samira Zakirai, for example, highlighted the prevalence of gender-based discrimination, harassment, and intimidation that significantly impacts their work and mental well-being. She specifically pointed out the four key threats confronting women journalists: harassment, gender bias, discrimination, and intimidation. Zainab Mai Agogo of Kakaki 24 shared an account of inappropriate behaviour from political actors during assignments, a situation she believed discourages families from supporting women pursuing journalism careers. This discouragement, the journalists revealed, also extends to their colleagues in the media who may become intimidated and make inappropriate accusations and allegations against them while they are on assignment. Hajiya Maimuna, participating virtually from Niger State, highlighted the avoidance of election coverage by many female journalists due to fear of violence and insecurity in volatile areas. She described the growing threats of online harassment and the lack of effective legal action against perpetrators as a major and growing danger for women in the media. She stressed the need for regular safety training, stronger institutional support from media organizations and the government, and improved digital security awareness to protect journalists from online threats. These discussions underscored the critical need for a multi-faceted approach to address the issue of gender-based violence and harassment against female journalists in Nigeria, ensuring free and fair elections and a fully represented and supported media sector





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