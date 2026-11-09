Nigerian Exchange Naira Value Falls by N3.52 Trillion Amid Blue-Chip Sell-Off

The Nigerian Exchange Limited market capitalization dropped by N3.52 trillion to N161.59 trillion as sustained sell-offs in blue-chip stocks reduced the All-Share Index by 2.13 percent.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited experienced a significant contraction in market value, with its total capitalization declining by N3.52 trillion over a period of five trading days. This sharp reduction brought the total market capitalization down to N161.59 trillion, driven primarily by sustained sell-offs in major blue-chip stocks that weighed heavily on overall market performance. The benchmark Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index also reflected this downturn, falling by 2.13 percent on a week-on-week basis to close at 148,877.22 points. Consequently, investors collectively lost N3.52 trillion in market value during the week, while the market's year-to-date return moderated to 59.93 percent.

Market Correction And Investor Caution

The downturn followed increased profit-taking and portfolio rebalancing by investors seeking to lock in gains after the market's recent rally. Attention gradually shifted towards the year-end trading period, prompting a reassessment of positions across the equities market. Market analysts stated that the decline reflected growing caution among investors amid elevated share prices, changing portfolio allocations, and expectations surrounding corporate earnings. They noted that the broad-based nature of the sell-off suggested that selling pressure extended beyond a few heavyweight counters, as investors increasingly became cautious about sustaining exposure amid heightened market volatility.

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Stock Performance And Trading Volume

Market breadth closed negative, with 29 stocks recording gains against 57 decliners, indicating that declining equities significantly outnumbered advancing stocks. Honeywell Flour Mills led the gainers' chart, appreciating by 30.8 percent to close at N29.50 per share. Transcorp Power followed with a gain of 23.4 percent to N219.60, while eTranzact International advanced by 14.4 percent to close at N18.65 per share. AXA Mansard Insurance appreciated by 9.8 percent to N11.80, while The Initiates Plc gained 9.6 percent to close at N26.90 per share.

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On the losers' chart, Vitafoam Nigeria led the decliners, shedding 19 percent to close the week at N141.50 per share. Sovereign Trust Insurance followed with a loss of 17 percent to N1.95, while Eterna declined by 15.8 percent to N36 per share. ABC Transport shed 13.6 percent to close at N5.70, while International Energy Insurance lost 12.8 percent to close at N1.70 per share. Meanwhile, investors traded a total of 2.829 billion shares valued at N208.407 billion in 192,158 deals during the week, compared with 7.619 billion shares worth N637.826 billion exchanged in 192,138 deals in the preceding week. This represented a significant decline in trading activity, as both the volume and value of transactions dropped amid weakening investor sentiment.

Future Outlook And Strategic Positions

Looking ahead, Cowry Assets Management Limited said market activity would remain sensitive to investor positioning, profit-taking, and the search for attractive entry points. The investment firm stated that a recovery in buying interest could support a rebound in the coming week, particularly if investors take advantage of lower prices in fundamentally sound stocks. However, the negative market breadth and sharp decline in turnover suggest that confidence may take time to recover fully. Attention is likely to remain on heavyweight equities, corporate earnings releases, dividend expectations, and developments affecting domestic liquidity. The firm emphasized that while the market continues to deliver a strong year-to-date return, the latest correction indicates that some participants are opting to lock in gains and reassess entry points.