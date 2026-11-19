The Nigerian Exchange Group All-Share Index declined by 0.40% on midweek trading, erasing N642 billion in market capitalization due to heavy selling in large-cap stocks like Zenith Bank and Aradel Holdings.

The Nigerian Exchange Group witnessed a significant contraction in investor confidence during midweek trading sessions, resulting in a notable decline in the benchmark index. The All-Share Index, which serves as the primary gauge for the nation's equity market performance, slipped by 0.40 percent, reflecting a bearish sentiment among market participants. This downward movement erased N642 billion from the total investment value held by shareholders, marking a substantial reduction in household and institutional wealth across the exchange.

Market Index Decline and Capital Erosion

The All-Share Index closed at 248,329.65 points after losing 989.00 points from its previous session. This numerical drop represented a 0.40 percent decrease, signaling a correction rather than a collapse, yet the financial impact was severe for many holders. The total market capitalization of listed companies dropped to N161.238 trillion, following the loss of N642 billion in value. These figures highlight the sensitivity of the Nigerian equity market to investor caution and the rapid nature of value destruction when selling pressure mounts.

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Heavyweight Stocks Drive Negative Sentiment

The downturn was primarily fueled by price depreciation in large and medium-capitalized stocks, which carry significant weight in the index calculation. Aradel Holdings, Zenith Bank, eTranzact International, Meyer, and Champion Breweries were among the major companies that experienced significant declines. Aradel Holdings led the list of losers on the chart with a 10 percent drop, closing at N1,166.40 per share. This substantial single-stock decline contributed heavily to the overall index performance, dragging down investor morale.

eTranzact International followed closely with a 9.86 percent decline, closing at N15.55 per share, while Transnational Express shed 9.26 percent to end at N2.45 per share. In the consumer goods sector, Meyer depreciated by 8.86 percent to close at N15.95 per share, and Champion Breweries fell by 8.85 percent to N11.85 per share. The coordinated selling in these blue-chip and mid-cap entities indicates a broad-based risk-off strategy among institutional investors seeking to preserve capital amidst uncertain economic conditions.

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Winners and Market Breadth Dynamics

Despite the negative close of the main index, market breadth remained marginally positive, with 26 advancers outweighing 25 decliners. This divergence suggests that while large caps suffered, smaller or less liquid stocks found some buying support. Critical Minerals Financing Corporation and McNichols emerged as the highest price gainers, each achieving a 10 percent rise. Critical Minerals Financing Corporation closed at N3.52 per share, while McNichols gained to N4.95 per share. These gains were isolated events that failed to offset the losses in the heavyweight counters.

Other notable gainers included Chellaram, which rose by 9.79 percent to close at N10.65 per share, and Living Trust Mortgage Bank, which appreciated by 9.77 percent to N2.81 per share. Veritas Kapital Assurance also performed well, gaining 9.71 percent to close at N1.13 per share. The activity in these stocks was largely driven by selective bargain-hunting, as investors looked for undervalued opportunities outside the heavily sold large-cap segment.

Trading Volume and Future Outlook

Trading activity presented a mixed picture, with turnover and deal count increasing while volume declined. Total turnover rose by 16.87 percent to N26.61 billion, and the number of transactions increased by 4.93 percent to 32,572 deals. However, the total volume of shares traded fell by 20.02 percent to 451.14 million shares. This discrepancy suggests that while the frequency of trades increased, the average size of individual transactions decreased, possibly indicating retail investor activity or smaller block trades in response to volatility.

Looking ahead, Cowry Assets Management Limited provided a cautious outlook, warning that sustained profit-taking in heavyweight counters and sectoral weakness could constrain near-term recovery. However, the firm noted that selective bargain-hunting and the marginally positive market breadth might provide some support to the market. This analysis suggests a period of consolidation where investors will remain vigilant, balancing the allure of discounted prices against the risks of further depreciation in key sectoral leaders.