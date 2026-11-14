Nigerian Equities Market Reverses Gains as Selling Pressure Hits N63 Billion

The Nigerian stock market shed N63 billion on Friday as selling pressure in heavyweight stocks reversed recent gains, though broader market breadth remained positive with 22 advancers.

The Nigerian equities market experienced a sharp reversal on Friday, erasing recent gains as renewed selling pressure in select heavyweight stocks dragged the overall capitalization lower by N63 billion. The NGX All-Share Index closed at 252,269.16 points, moderating its year-to-date return to approximately 62.11 per cent. This bearish close effectively ended the week's upward momentum on Customs Street, where investors had previously capitalized on large-cap stock rallies.

Market capitalization shed N63 billion to settle at N163.80 trillion by the close of trading. Despite the decline in aggregate value, market sentiment remained broadly positive as a total of 22 advancers outnumbered 20 decliners. This positive market breadth indicated that buying interest was still present in the broader market, even as specific large-cap entities faced headwinds.

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Key Gainers Driven by Penny Stocks

Caverton Offshore Support Group led the gainers' chart, appreciating by 10.00 per cent to close at N4.40 per share. Fortis Global Insurance followed with a 9.93 per cent gain to close at N1.66, while Austin Laz & Company rose by 9.91 per cent to close at N2.44 per share. Lasaco Assurance also advanced significantly by 9.20 per cent to close at N1.90, and Veritas Kapital Assurance gained 9.00 per cent to close at N1.09 per share.

On the losers' side, Multiverse Mining & Exploration led the decline, shedding 9.90 per cent to close at N17.30 per share. LivingTrust Mortgage Bank followed with a decline of 9.69 per cent to close at N2.33, while eTranzact International dropped by 8.11 per cent to close at N17.00 per share. Haldane McCall declined by 4.58 per cent to close at N3.33, and Sovereign Trust Insurance lost 3.52 per cent to close at N2.19 per share.

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Trading Volume Declines Sharply

Trading activity was mixed as turnover declined sharply by 70.62 per cent to N23.11 billion, while the deal count fell by 3.93 per cent to 27,205 transactions. However, volume advanced by 26.85 per cent to 3.7 billion shares, indicating that fewer high-value trades were executed while investors traded a larger number of lower-priced shares. Analysts noted this divergence points to increased activity in penny and mid-cap stocks rather than in the high-priced heavyweights that dominate market value.

Outlook and Stakeholder Positions

Looking ahead, Cowry Assets Management Limited stated that positive market breadth and selective bargain-hunting could support a rebound in the coming sessions. The firm noted that while buying interest persists, continued selling pressure in heavyweight counters and declining turnover may constrain any near-term recovery, leaving the market to trade in a narrow range until stronger buying interest returns. The investigation into gas seepage in Rivers State by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission remains a separate regulatory focus unrelated to the current equity market performance.