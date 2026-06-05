Nigerian Equities Market Recap: Bearish Run Continues, Heavy and Mid-Cap Equities Drag Down Key Performance Indicators

The Nigerian equities market closed Thursday's session in negative territory, extending its bearish run to the fourth consecutive trading day as profit-taking in heavy and mid-cap equities dragged down key performance indicators. The overall market capitalization value shed N581bn or 0.37 per cent to seal the day at N155.359tn, down from N155.940tn recorded in the previous session.

The Nigerian equities market closed Thursday's session in negative territory, extending its bearish run to the fourth consecutive trading day as profit-taking in heavy and mid-cap equities dragged down key performance indicators.

At the close of trading, the overall market capitalization value shed N581bn or 0.37 per cent to seal the day at N155.359tn, down from N155.940tn recorded in the previous session. Similarly, the All-Share Index retreated by 905.30 absolute points, representing a decline of 0.37 per cent, to close at 242,227.31 points. The negative outing was largely driven by price depreciation in large and medium-capitalized stocks, including Aradel Holdings, UACN, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Eterna, and Transnational Corporation.

Market breadth closed negative as 30 decliners outpaced 24 advancers, reflecting dominant bearish sentiments. On the laggards' log, McNichols led the losers' chart with a maximum price plunge of 10 per cent to close at N7.74 per share. Associated Bus Company followed closely, declining 9.88 per cent to finish at N6.20 per share, while Eterna lost 9.85 per cent to close at N29.75 per share.

Energy giant Aradel Holdings also suffered a 9.51 per cent drop to close at N1,749.90 per share, while NPF Microfinance Bank slipped 8.45 per cent to settle at N5.20 per share. Conversely, International Energy Insurance recorded the highest price gain, rising 10 per cent to close at N6.60 per share.

Omatek Ventures followed on the gainers' log with a 9.73 per cent increase to close at N2.03, while Ellah Lakes and Abbey Mortgage Bank both appreciated 9.68 per cent to close at N8.50 per share. Cutix also registered a 9.66 per cent gain to close at N3.18 per share. Activity metrics weakened as total volume traded plummeted 43.4 per cent to 522.28m units, valued at N24.11bn, and exchanged in 53,613 deals.

Transactions in the shares of Access Holdings topped the volume-driven activity chart with 109.719 million shares valued at N2.617m. FCMB Group followed with 34.599m shares worth N384.162m, while Nigerian Exchange Group transacted 28.045m shares valued at N3.889bn. Zenith Bank traded 26.937m shares valued at N3.318bn, while Sterling Financial Holdings Company filled the top-five volume spot with a turnover of 22.492 million shares worth N176.098m.

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Nigerian Equities Market Bearish Run Profit-Taking Heavy And Mid-Cap Equities Key Performance Indicators Aradel Holdings UACN Stanbic IBTC Holdings Eterna Transnational Corporation Mcnichols Associated Bus Company Eterna International Energy Insurance Omatek Ventures Ellah Lakes Abbey Mortgage Bank Cutix Access Holdings FCMB Group Nigerian Exchange Group Zenith Bank Sterling Financial Holdings Company Premium Domains US Dollars Civil/Public Servants Entrepreneurs Accountants Doctors IT Experts Many Others

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