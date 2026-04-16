Nigerian Equities Market Hits New Highs, Surges N1.66 Trillion in a Single Day

The Nigerian stock market sustained its bullish momentum on Thursday, recording a massive gain of N1.663 trillion and pushing market capitalization beyond N136 trillion. Investor sentiment remained strong with 45 stocks gaining.

The Nigerian stock market continued its impressive upward trajectory on Thursday, showering investors with substantial gains amounting to N1.663 trillion. This surge propelled the market capitalization beyond the significant N136 trillion milestone. By the conclusion of trading, the total market value had ascended by 1.23 percent, reaching N136.435 trillion, a notable increase from the N134.772 trillion recorded at the commencement of the trading day.

In parallel, the All-Share Index (ASI) demonstrated robust performance, advancing by 2,583.61 points, also representing a 1.23 percent jump. The index settled at 211,901.02, a commendable rise from the 209,317.41 reported on the preceding trading day. This sustained positive momentum has further strengthened the market’s Year-To-Date (YTD) return, which now stands at an impressive 36.17 percent. Investor sentiment remained overwhelmingly positive, as evidenced by the fact that 45 stocks registered gains, significantly outweighing the 20 stocks that experienced declines. Among the top performers, Trans-Nationwide Express and Guinea Insurance led the pack, both achieving a remarkable 10 percent appreciation in their share prices, closing at N5.50 and N1.21 respectively. Aradel also exhibited strong growth, rising by 9.99 percent to reach N1,547.50 per share. Ecobank Transnational followed suit with a gain of 9.97 percent, concluding the trading session at N61.20. Daar Communications also joined the upward trend, climbing 9.93 percent to close at N1.66 per share. On the other end of the spectrum, Ikeja Hotel experienced the most significant dip, topping the losers’ list with a 9.73 percent decline, settling at N33.40 per share. WAPIC saw an 8.77 percent drop, closing at N2.60, while CAP shed 8.61 percent of its value, ending the day at N95 per share. International Energy Insurance and McNichols also registered losses, falling by 8.18 percent and 5.82 percent respectively. Despite the positive market performance, trading activity did observe a slowdown during the session. The total volume of shares traded experienced a decrease of 17.19 percent, amounting to 584.96 million shares. These shares were valued at N34.76 billion, transacted across 45,559 deals. Zenith Bank emerged as the most actively traded stock, commanding a significant portion of the market’s activity with 61.74 million shares changing hands, valued at N7.60 billion. This represented 10.55 percent of the total volume and a substantial 21.86 percent of the total value traded. This latest market performance extends the ongoing winning streak to four consecutive trading sessions, building upon the substantial N2.28 trillion gain recorded on Wednesday





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