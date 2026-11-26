Nigeria's stock market lost N1.10 trillion as heavy selling in major stocks dragged the All-Share Index down 0.69%. FCMB and Fidelity Bank led trading volumes despite the bearish sentiment.

Nigeria's equity markets continued their downward trajectory on Wednesday, driven by intense selling pressure across heavyweight securities that erased N1.10 trillion from the total market capitalization. The All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 1,696.56 points, reflecting a drop of 0.69 percent to close at 243,989.31, marking its lowest level in ten weeks since mid-September.

Market Capitalization Erases N1.10 Trillion Value

The All-Share Index recorded its lowest close in ten weeks, moderating the year-to-date return to 56.80 percent. Consequently, the total market capitalization decreased by N1.10 trillion, settling at N158.42 trillion at the end of the trading session. This decline was primarily impacted by losses recorded in medium- and large-capitalized stocks, including MTN Nigeria Communications, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, NASCON Allied Industries, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, and NEM Insurance.

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Trading Volume Surges Amidst Bearish Sentiment

Analysts noted that the session was characterized by bearish market sentiment alongside significantly improved trading turnover. The market recorded a substantial increase in activity, with total volume traded jumping by 236.48 percent to 1.647 billion units. These transactions were valued at N40.919 billion and occurred across 29,893 deals. Market sentiment remained negative, with 34 decliners outweighing 24 advancers on the trading floor.

FCMB and Fidelity Bank Lead Trading Activity

Transactions in the shares of FCMB Group topped the activity chart, with 704.657 million shares valued at N9.532 billion changing hands. Fidelity Bank followed closely with 614.770 million shares worth N13.523 billion. Other notable trading activity included NEM Insurance, which traded 57.720 million shares valued at N267.548 million, Linkage Assurance with 33.217 million shares valued at N60.492 million, and Access Holdings selling 28.570 million shares worth N730.533 million.

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Insurance Stocks Drive Gains and Losses

Fortis Global Insurance topped the gainers' list with a 10.00 percent increase to close at N1.65 per share. Cornerstone Insurance followed with a gain of 9.92 percent to close at N6.65, while Transnational Express rose by 9.91 percent to close at N2.33 per share. On the downside, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company led the losers, shedding 10.00 percent to close at N130.50, while McNichols declined by 9.57 percent to close at N4.25 per share.

Cowry Assets Foresees Sustained Sell-Side Pressure

Looking ahead, Cowry Assets Management Limited warned that persistent sell-side pressure, weak market breadth, and sustained losses across key sectors could deepen near-term bearish sentiment. The firm suggested that selective bargain-hunting may help moderate further declines, though the overall outlook remains cautious given the current market dynamics and investor behavior.