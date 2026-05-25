Nigerian Equities Market Begins Week on Positive Note

The Nigerian equities market began the week with a positive note as gains in Airtel Africa Plc and 34 other companies led to an increase in overall capitalisation by N906 billion. The market capitalisation also rose by N906 billion to close at N160.983 trillion.

The Nigerian equities market began the week with a positive note as gains in Airtel Africa Plc and 34 other companies led to an increase in overall capitalisation by N906 billion.

The All-Share Index rose by 1,412.65 points, representing a growth of 0.57 per cent to close at 251,125.02 points. The market capitalisation also rose by N906 billion to close at N160.983 trillion. This upturn was driven by gains recorded in medium and large-capitalised stocks, including Airtel Africa, Oando, Union Dicon Salt, Red Star Express, and CWG.

Market analysts at Cowry Assets Management Limited stated that the market was expected to sustain its positive tone, underpinned by renewed investor confidence and ongoing portfolio adjustments. The market breadth was positive, with 35 gainers outpacing 30 decliners. Airtel Africa recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent, closing at N3,655.70 per share.

International Energy Insurance followed with a gain of 9.68 per cent to close at N3.74, while Sovereign Trust Insurance rose by 9.65 per cent to close at N2.50 per share. Caverton Offshore Support Group went up by 9.63 per cent to close at N7.40, while VFD Group appreciated by 9.55 per cent to close at N10.90 per share.

On the other hand, McNichols led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at N7.20 per share. The Initiates Plc followed with a decline of 9.91 per cent to close at N30.45, while Learn Africa declined by 9.69 per cent to close at N11.65 per share. Zichis Agro Allied Industries depreciated by 7.93 per cent to close at N30.98, and May & Baker Nigeria declined by 6.60 per cent to close at N46.70 per share.

The total volume traded declined by 30.2 per cent to 497.09 million units, valued at N31.62 billion, and exchanged in 74,129 deals. Transactions in Access Holdings shares topped the activity chart, with 61.291 million shares valued at N1.525 billion. Zenith Bank followed with 37.932 million shares worth N4.989 billion, while Fidelity Bank traded 35.796 million shares valued at N851.162 million.

Japaul Gold & Ventures traded 24.670 million shares valued at N90.890 million, while Tantalizers sold 22.789 million shares worth N103.160 million. The market outlook remains positive, driven by renewed investor confidence and ongoing portfolio adjustments. The All-Share Index is expected to continue its upward trend, with the market capitalisation also expected to rise. The gains recorded in medium and large-capitalised stocks are expected to drive the market further, with Airtel Africa and Oando leading the way.

The market breadth remains positive, with 35 gainers outpacing 30 decliners. The total volume traded is expected to decline further, but the value of transactions is expected to increase. The activity chart remains dominated by Access Holdings, Zenith Bank, and Fidelity Bank. The market outlook remains positive, driven by renewed investor confidence and ongoing portfolio adjustments.

The gains recorded in medium and large-capitalised stocks are expected to drive the market further, with Airtel Africa and Oando leading the way. The market breadth remains positive, with 35 gainers outpacing 30 decliners. The total volume traded is expected to decline further, but the value of transactions is expected to increase. The activity chart remains dominated by Access Holdings, Zenith Bank, and Fidelity Bank





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Nigerian Equities Market Airtel Africa Plc All-Share Index Market Capitalisation Renewed Investor Confidence

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