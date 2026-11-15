Nigerian Envoy Rejects SABC Interview Over Livestream Omission at Ramaphosa Ceremony

Femi Fani-Kayode declines SABC News interview after his speech was cut from Cyril Ramaphosa's ceremony livestream, sparking debate over media bias.

Nigeria's High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, has officially declined an interview invitation from the South African Broadcasting Corporation. This refusal follows his public protest regarding the exclusion of his diplomatic speech from a livestreamed event hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The incident has ignited a dispute over media coverage standards and diplomatic representation in Pretoria.

High Commissioner Protest Over Livestream Cut

Fani-Kayode lodged a formal complaint stating that his introduction and address were omitted from the broadcaster's live coverage. The event in question was the presentation of letters of credence ceremony held at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria on Friday. The envoy asserted that while introductions and speeches for fourteen other ambassadors were broadcast, Nigeria's segment was entirely skipped. He noted that the livestream resumed only after he had concluded his address, suggesting a deliberate editorial choice to exclude Nigerian diplomatic engagement.

Also read South African Presidency Criticizes Nigerian High Commissioner Fani-Kayode Over SABC Complaint

SABC Statement Defends Editorial Independence

The South African Broadcasting Corporation issued a statement on Sunday expressing regret that the High Commissioner declined the interview. The broadcaster insisted that its coverage was comprehensive and distinct from the Presidency's technical livestream arrangements. In its response, the SABC clarified that it is a public service media organization, not a state broadcaster, and is committed to independent, impartial, and credible journalism. The organization stated that the High Commissioner's arrival was shown during a live crossing on the SABC News Channel, which airs on DStv Channel 404. Furthermore, the broadcaster confirmed it published a clip on its official X account showing the High Commissioner speaking with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Dispute Over Presidential Intervention

The disagreement extends to claims about political interference in media operations. Fani-Kayode had previously accused the South African Presidency of deliberately excluding the Nigerian delegation from the broadcast. However, a representative named Magwenya disputed this account, stating that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not interfere with the broadcaster's operations or editorial decisions. Magwenya explained that the President had instead directed the Nigerian envoy to an appropriate SABC official to formally address his complaint about the coverage.

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Tensions Over Safety of Nigerian Nationals

This media controversy unfolds against a backdrop of heightened diplomatic tensions between the two nations. Concerns over xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other African migrants in South Africa have intensified significantly. Nigeria has repeatedly raised alarms regarding the safety of its citizens following reports of killings, harassment, and violent attacks on foreign nationals in the country. The SABC remains open to engaging with the Nigerian High Commission, citing its longstanding relationship with Nigeria.

Escalating Diplomatic Friction and Statistics

The diplomatic friction has led to concrete political consequences and policy shifts within the Nigerian government. In September, Nigeria's National Assembly suspended official visits to South Africa in response to the ongoing anti-migrant violence. The severity of the situation is highlighted by recent reports indicating that Nigerian authorities have documented that ninety-eight citizens have died in mob or hate-related incidents in South Africa since twenty twenty-two. These statistics underscore the urgency of the safety concerns that continue to strain bilateral relations and influence diplomatic interactions in the region.