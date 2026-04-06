Nigerian Engineering Olympiad Awards N3 Million Each to 30 Teams, Advancing Regional Competition

The Nigerian Engineering Olympiad (NEO) has selected 30 teams to compete in the regional phase of its national competition, awarding each team N3 million for prototype development and mentorship. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between academic research and industrial application, focusing on sectors like renewable energy and healthcare technology to drive national development and create jobs.

The Nigeria n Engineering Olympiad NEO has announced the selection of 30 innovation teams to advance to the regional phase of its national competition. The announcement follows a rigorous evaluation process that saw 375 submissions initially reviewed, with five projects ultimately chosen from each of the six geopolitical zones across the country.

The NEO initiative, which was launched in November 2025, is a significant undertaking designed to bridge the chasm between theoretical academic research and practical industrial application, a crucial step in fostering technological advancement within Nigeria. Each of the shortlisted teams will be provided with a substantial N3 million grant. This funding is specifically allocated for the crucial stage of prototype development and, importantly, includes access to specialized technical mentorship. The total investment in this phase alone amounts to an impressive N90 million. The competition will now transition into a regional phase, involving teams from a wide array of 30 higher institutions, encompassing both universities and polytechnics. These teams will be vying for a coveted spot among the 12 finalists who will be granted entry into a national bootcamp that will be held in Lagos. Projects will be meticulously assessed based on a comprehensive set of criteria, including technical excellence, the practical feasibility of the proposed solution, its potential for scalability, and its demonstrable real-world impact. The organizers emphasized the importance of this multi-faceted evaluation process in ensuring that only the most promising and impactful projects advance. \Following the regional stage, the 12 qualifying teams will be given the opportunity to participate in intensive mentorship programs. These programs will be focused on providing training in essential business development skills and will also cover crucial industry best practices. The aim is to equip these teams with the necessary knowledge and guidance to effectively commercialize their innovations and to navigate the complexities of the business world. These teams will then undergo a reorganization into groups for a series of semi-final knockout rounds, with the ultimate goal of producing four finalist teams. These finalists will then compete for a substantial share of ₦100 million in seed funding at the grand finale, providing the resources needed to launch and scale their ventures. Felix Ogbe, the executive secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board NCDMB, underscored the core purpose of the initiative, which is to address the pronounced gap often observed between the academic training provided to engineering students and the practical realities of industry readiness. He cited a concerning 2023 survey that revealed a stark reality: only a meager five percent of engineering graduates in Nigeria are actually considered industry-ready upon graduation, while a staggering 70 percent are found to lack the essential practical technical skills needed to succeed in the field. Ogbe articulated the ambitious vision of the initiative, stating that it aspires to position Nigeria as a leading hub for engineering innovation, driving technological advancement and economic growth. \Ali Rabiu, the president of the Nigerian Society of Engineers NSE, lauded the program as a significant stride towards repositioning young engineers as the primary drivers of national development. He highlighted the initiative’s key focus areas, including renewable energy, the development of smart cities, advancements in healthcare technology, and the growth of the manufacturing sector, reflecting the program’s commitment to addressing critical challenges and opportunities within the Nigerian economy. The program is the result of a collaborative effort involving several key stakeholders. This includes the NCDMB, Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, First Exploration and Petroleum Development Company First E&P, the NSE, and Enactus Nigeria. Michael Ajayi, the country director of Enactus Nigeria, further elaborated on the initiative’s core objective: to harness the innovative potential of young people to address real-world challenges and to stimulate job creation, thereby contributing to the country’s socio-economic development. Ajayi highlighted that young people constitute approximately 70 percent of Nigeria’s total population, a demographic which is currently facing high unemployment rates, exceeding 30 percent. Yetunde Taiwo, the general manager for integrated gas development at First E&P, emphasized the potential of the initiative to reduce the phenomenon of brain drain. This is achieved by creating viable and compelling career pathways for young engineers, encouraging them to remain in the country and contribute to its development. Taiwo also noted that the program is set to strengthen engineering practice while inspiring youths to develop innovative solutions that can transform various industries. The organizers are projecting that the initiative will culminate in the production of over 150 engineering prototypes within a span of three years. It is also expected that the project will facilitate the establishment of several startups, creating a robust pipeline of skilled labor that can benefit key sectors of the economy





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