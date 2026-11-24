Nigerian Enamelware Plc reports narrowed six-month losses and improved gross profit for H1 2026/27, despite a decline in quarterly revenue, per board-approved financials.

Nigerian Enamelware Plc has officially documented a significant reduction in financial losses for the first half of the 2026/2027 fiscal year, marking a pivotal shift in its operational efficiency. The manufacturing firm announced that its net loss for the six months ending 31 October 2026, stood at N40.66m, a substantial improvement from the N86.15m recorded during the same period in 2025. This performance indicates that the company is successfully implementing cost-control measures aimed at stabilizing its financial position amid challenging market conditions. The unaudited interim financial statements provide a transparent look at how the company navigated economic headwinds between May and October of 2026.

Revenue Trends and Profitability Metrics

Nigerian Enamelware Plc achieved higher total revenue for the six-month period compared to the previous year, driven by strategic adjustments in its sales channels. Revenue for the period from 1 May 2026, to 31 October 2026, increased to N478.79m, rising from N451.12m in the equivalent period of 2025. However, the company experienced a notable dip in revenue during the specific three-month window from 1 August 2026, to 31 October 2026. During this quarter, revenue fell to N247.08m, a sharp decrease from the N404.51m recorded a year earlier, suggesting seasonal or structural shifts in demand for its enamelware and plastic products.

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The improvement in profitability is largely attributed to a significant reduction in the cost of sales, which allowed the company to transition from a gross loss to a gross profit. Cost of sales for the six-month period eased to N433.26m, down from N497.57m in the prior-year period. This optimization in production and supply chain costs pushed the gross profit to N45.54m, a complete reversal from the gross loss of N46.45m recorded in the same timeframe of 2025. For the three months ended 31 October 2026, gross profit rose to N15.45m, up from just N4.81m in the corresponding period of 2025, demonstrating that efficiency gains are translating directly to the bottom line.

Stakeholder Oversight and Governance Roles

The financial report reflects strong oversight from the company's leadership, ensuring that all reported figures meet stringent regulatory and internal standards. The interim financial statements were formally approved by the board of directors on 19 November 2026, following a rigorous review process. Managing Director Taiwo Alli and Finance Manager Babatunde Adeoye signed off on the documents, attesting to their accuracy and completeness. Their joint signature serves as a formal certification that the financial data accurately represents the company's economic reality as of the reporting date.

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In the official filing, Nigerian Enamelware Plc included a standard but critical declaration regarding the integrity of its financial disclosures. The company stated that, based on its knowledge, the financial statement and other financial information included in the report fairly present, in all material respects, the financial condition and results of operations. This assurance is vital for maintaining trust among shareholders, investors, and regulatory bodies on the Nigerian Exchange. It confirms that the reported losses and revenue figures are not distorted by accounting irregularities or hidden liabilities.

Balance Sheet Health and Net Liability Position

An analysis of the statement of financial position as of 31 October 2026, reveals a complex picture of asset growth contrasted with rising liability burdens. Total assets for Nigerian Enamelware Plc stood at N2.97bn, an increase from N2.89bn as of 30 April 2026, and higher than the N2.74bn recorded as of 31 October 2025. This growth in assets suggests that the company has either invested in new equipment, expanded its inventory, or seen an appreciation in the value of existing holdings during the first half of the fiscal year. The asset base remains robust, providing a foundation for future operational scaling.

However, the company faces pressure from its liabilities, which have grown at a faster rate than its assets over the past year. Total current liabilities stood at N3.82bn, compared to N3.55bn a year earlier. This disparity between total assets and current liabilities has resulted in net liabilities of N849.54m. While the company has narrowed its operational losses, the high level of current liabilities indicates that it may be carrying significant short-term debt or payables that need to be managed carefully. The transition from gross loss to gross profit is a positive step, but addressing the net liability position remains a critical challenge for the management team moving forward.

Market Impact and Ownership Structure

Nigerian Enamelware Plc continues to operate as a key player in the manufacturing and marketing of enamelware, plastic products, and galvanised buckets. The company is listed on the Main Board of the Nigerian Exchange, making its financial performance a point of interest for institutional and retail investors alike. The broader impact of its improved profitability metrics could influence investor sentiment toward the industrial sector, particularly if the trend of narrowing losses continues in the second half of the fiscal year. Investors will be monitoring subsequent quarterly reports to see if the cost-cutting measures are sustainable.

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The ownership structure of Nigerian Enamelware Plc adds another layer of context to its strategic decisions. The majority parent company is Hong Kong-incorporated I-Feng Limited, which owns 60 per cent of the firm's equity. This foreign majority ownership means that strategic decisions, including capital allocation and operational oversight, are heavily influenced by parent company directives. The financial improvements reported in October 2026 may reflect directives or support from I-Feng Limited, aimed at stabilizing the subsidiary's operations in Nigeria. As the company moves into the second half of the 2026/2027 financial year, the focus will remain on converting these operational efficiencies into sustained profitability and reducing the net liability burden.