Nigerian Doctors' Association Condemns Assault on Healthcare Workers, Calls for Greater Protection

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has condemned a violent assault on a doctor, nurse, and administrative staff at an Ogun State hospital, where police arrested the victims instead of the attackers. This incident is part of a recurring pattern of attacks on healthcare workers across Nigeria, prompting the association to demand justice, compensation, and enhanced security measures to prevent wider industrial action.

The Nigeria n Association of Resident Doctors ( NARD ) has issued a strong condemnation following a violent incident at the Mother and Child Hospital in Mowe, Ogun State , where a medical doctor, a nurse, and an administrative staff member were assaulted and subsequently arrested by police.

The altercation arose after a critically ill patient died during emergency treatment, leading the patient's relatives to attack the healthcare team. Shockingly, while the assailants remain at large, the police took into custody the very individuals who were targeted and a colleague who attempted to intervene. This pattern of violence against medical professionals, highlighted by NARD, reflects a deeply concerning and recurring national crisis.

NARD's statement, released on Thursday, did not mince words, labeling the assault as 'barbaric' and pointing to a systemic failure by police authorities to hold perpetrators accountable. The association emphasized that the doctor, who has since been granted bail, and his colleagues suffered physical assault, emotional trauma, and defamation. They are demanding immediate arrest and prosecution of all involved, adequate compensation for the victims, and urgent measures to strengthen security protocols within health facilities.

The core demand is for concrete assurances from security agencies and the government that healthcare workers will no longer face such degrading and dangerous treatment in the course of their duties. The recent event in Ogun is not an isolated case. NARD explicitly connected it to a disturbing series of attacks on medical personnel across Nigeria, many of which have precipitated industrial action.

The association cited numerous recent incidents, including the assault of a resident doctor at the Federal Medical Centre in Owo, Ondo State, by a patient's relative; an attack on a doctor at the National Eye Centre in Kaduna by security personnel attached to a senior official; the assault of a doctor at Delta State University Teaching Hospital during a community protest; and multiple episodes of intimidation at University College Hospital in Ibadan, Central Hospital in Warri, Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia, Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital in Osogbo, and the Federal Teaching Hospital in Lokoja.

Each of these events has eroded the safety envelope around medical practice and, in several instances, directly triggered warning strikes that severely disrupted healthcare delivery. NARD concluded by expressing solidarity with its branch at the Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, and commending the Nigerian Medical Association's Ogun State chapter for its intervention. The association declared that the continuous trend of harassment, bullying, intimidation, and physical assault on health workers across the nation has become 'unacceptable, intolerable, and must be decisively addressed.

' Without immediate and effective government action to protect medical professionals, NARD's warnings suggest that localized protests could escalate into a broader, more disruptive national industrial action, further crippling an already strained healthcare system





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Nigeria NARD Healthcare Workers Assault Police Hospital Security Strike Patient Relatives Violence Against Doctors Ogun State

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