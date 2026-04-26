Nigerian Diaspora Group Threatens Legal Action Against US Lawmaker Over Security Claims

NDMG-USA condemns remarks by Florida Representative Kimberly Daniels accusing the Sultan of Sokoto of complicity in Nigeria’s insecurity and calling for the removal of Defence Minister Matawalle, threatening legal action if claims are not retracted.

The Nigeria ns in Diaspora Monitoring Group, USA ( NDMG-USA ), has issued a strong rebuke and a threat of legal action against Florida State Representative Kimberly Daniels regarding statements perceived as damaging and unfounded accusations concerning prominent Nigeria n figures and the nation’s security challenges.

The group, representing Nigerians living in the United States, released a statement on Saturday, signed by its president, Cosmas Collins, condemning Daniels’ remarks as deeply offensive, lacking in factual basis, and exhibiting a disregard for diplomatic protocol. The core of the dispute lies in Daniels’ recent calls for the removal of Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, coupled with serious allegations linking the Sultan of Sokoto, a highly respected traditional and religious leader, to the ongoing insecurity in northern Nigeria.

NDMG-USA’s response is particularly focused on what it describes as a direct and unwarranted attack on the Sultan of Sokoto’s character and integrity. The group emphasizes the Sultan’s pivotal role as a unifying force and a champion of peace, religious harmony, and national cohesion within Nigeria.

They argue that to accuse such a revered figure of complicity in insecurity without presenting any credible evidence is not only defamatory but also deeply disrespectful to the millions of Nigerians who hold the Sultanate in high esteem. Collins articulated that the allegations are not merely inaccurate but actively harmful to Nigeria’s international image and have the potential to exacerbate existing tensions both within the country and on the global stage.

The group firmly believes that Daniels’ statements are demonstrably false, inflict significant damage, and are entirely unacceptable. They have declared their readiness to pursue all available legal avenues within the United States legal system to seek redress, contingent upon Daniels failing to issue a comprehensive retraction of her claims and a sincere apology.

Furthermore, NDMG-USA acknowledges the legitimate international concern regarding the security situation in Nigeria. However, they stress that any public commentary, particularly from foreign officials, must be firmly rooted in verifiable facts and a nuanced understanding of the complex realities within Nigeria. They highlight the multifaceted nature of Nigeria’s security challenges, emphasizing the need for collaborative solutions rather than sensationalized claims that distort the truth and unfairly target respected institutions.

The group specifically points to the Sultan’s consistent advocacy for peace and conflict resolution as a vital contribution that should be acknowledged and supported, not misrepresented for political gain. NDMG-USA implores foreign lawmakers to exercise caution and prioritize constructive engagement over making public accusations. They urge international partners to approach Nigeria’s internal issues with respect, accuracy, and a genuine commitment to truth, asserting that mischaracterizing key national figures does not contribute to finding effective solutions.

The organization reiterated its dedication to safeguarding Nigeria’s reputation abroad and fostering responsible global dialogue concerning the country’s security landscape. They believe that a measured and informed approach is crucial for building stronger international relationships and supporting Nigeria’s efforts to address its security challenges effectively. The group stands firm in its commitment to defending Nigeria’s interests and promoting a fair and accurate portrayal of the nation on the world stage





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Nigeria United States NDMG-USA Kimberly Daniels Sultan Of Sokoto Bello Matawalle Insecurity Legal Action

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