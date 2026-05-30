Nigerian Democratic Congress Sets May 30 Abuja Convention to Confirm Peter Obi as 2027 Presidential Candidate

The NDC will hold a special convention in Abuja on May 30 to officially endorse Peter Obi as its candidate for the 2027 presidential election, following his clearance by a party screening committee.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress has scheduled a special convention for Saturday, May 30 in the capital city of Abuja. The gathering is intended to formally endorse former vice‑president Peter Obi as the party's candidate for the 2027 presidential election .

Obi emerged as the sole aspirant after being the only individual to submit the party's presidential expression of interest form, a prerequisite that filtered out all other potential contenders. His candidacy was subsequently evaluated by a screening committee chaired by Senator Sam Egwu, which cleared him to continue his bid for the nation's highest office. During the convention, party officials are expected to ratify Obi's nomination through a vote of delegates representing the NDC's nationwide structure.

The event will also serve as a platform to outline the party's strategic roadmap for the next five years, including policy priorities, campaign logistics, and coalition building efforts. Party leaders have emphasized the importance of a unified front, highlighting Obi's experience in national governance and his reputation for integrity as key assets that can attract a broad coalition of voters across Nigeria's diverse regions.

Observers note that the NDC's decision to lock in its presidential candidate well ahead of the official election calendar could give the party a strategic advantage in mobilising resources and rallying grassroots support. Political analysts suggest that Obi's early endorsement may also influence the dynamics of other opposition parties, potentially reshaping alliances and voter alignments as the 2027 race approaches.

The convention is slated to conclude with a public address from Obi, in which he is expected to outline his vision for economic revitalisation, security reforms, and social development, signalling the party's policy direction for the forthcoming electoral contest





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Nigeria Democratic Congress Peter Obi 2027 Presidential Election Abuja Convention Nigerian Politics

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