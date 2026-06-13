Nigerian Defence Headquarters mourns death of former information director and vows intensified anti‑terror operations

The Defence Headquarters announced the death of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, killed while captive after a bandit abduction, and pledged to step up military actions against terrorism and criminal gangs nationwide.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) sent a solemn statement mourning the loss of former Director of Defence Information Major General Rabe Abubakar retired. According to the announcement the senior officer died while being held captive after an abduction by armed bandits.

The military reiterated its commitment to step up operations aimed at eradicating terrorism and restoring national security across the country. In a communiqué issued by the Director of Defence Information Major General Samaila Uba the Armed Forces of Nigeria extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the late general, to his former colleagues and to the Nigerian people at large.

The statement identified Major General Abubakar as a highly respected figure who dedicated his life to serving Nigeria in many capacities. He had been the spokesperson for several military formations and later served as the Director of Defence Information, acting as the public voice of the armed forces. Throughout his career he played a pivotal role in counter‑insurgency campaigns, contributed to the professional development of the armed forces and participated in numerous national assignments that strengthened institutional capacity.

His dedication to duty and to the unity of Nigeria was portrayed as a shining example for all members of the armed forces. The DHQ explained that it had deliberately refrained from commenting publicly on his kidnapping in order not to jeopardise the ongoing rescue operation. All available operational resources were mobilised by the armed forces and sister security agencies in the hope of securing his safe return.

The loss of the retired general was described as a grave tragedy that only deepens the resolve of the Nigerian military to protect the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The headquarters affirmed that the armed forces will remain steadfast in discharging their constitutional mandate to defend the country and protect every citizen. In the wake of a series of recent abductions, including that of Major General Abubakar, the military has intensified its operations nationwide.

Forces have been deployed to track down the perpetrators, dismantle terrorist networks and bring the criminals to justice. The statement concluded with a firm assurance to Nigerians that the armed forces will not relent in their efforts to restore peace and security and will hold all responsible parties accountable for terrorist activities. The DHQ called on citizens to remain vigilant and to support the ongoing security initiatives as the nation works toward lasting stability





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