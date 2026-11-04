Olamide defends Yoruba culture at screening of Sotayo Gaga film Osun Dagbonu

Olamide says Yoruba culture and tradition are not diabolical and should not be demonised, speaking at a private screening of Tayo Sobola's film Osun Dagbonu.

Nigerian rapper Olamide Adedeji, known as Olamide Baddo, has declared his pride in Yoruba heritage and insisted that Nigerian culture and traditions should not be demonised.

He made the remarks during a private screening of a new movie by Nollywood actress and filmmaker Tayo Sobola, popularly known as Sotayo Gaga. In a video from the gathering circulating on social media, Olamide expressed support for the actress and challenged negative perceptions of indigenous Yoruba traditions. He said, Our culture and tradition is not diabolical and it is not to be demonised.

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Olamide Defends Yoruba Culture and Tradition

And we are proud of who we are, where we are coming from and everything about our heritage, tradition and culture. Reaffirming his connection to his roots, the rapper added in Yoruba, Omo Yoruba lemi, t ba fun emi gan ni Ose Dudu malo. This translates to: I am a Yoruba boy. If you give me black soap, I will collect it.

Black soap, known as ose dudu in Yoruba, is a traditional African skincare product made from ingredients such as plantain skins, cocoa pods and palm kernel oil. People widely use it for bathing and skincare, and it remains a significant part of traditional African beauty practices. Olamide also said he was promoting the culture and trying to sensitise people that our culture and tradition are not diabolical and should not be demonised.

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He added that we are proud of who we are, our culture, and our heritage. His statement has drawn attention to conversations surrounding the perception of African traditional practices and the tendency to associate indigenous beliefs with diabolism. The appearance also comes amid renewed interest in Sotayo Gaga film project, Osun Dagbonu, which explores themes of African spirituality, destiny and religious beliefs.

Sotayo Gaga Hosts Film Screening Event

Sobola previously organised a four-day private watch party for the film between June 18 and June 21, 2026, at Vintano Hotel in Lekki, Lagos. The event allowed fans and industry stakeholders to experience the production on a cinema screen. Speaking about the decision to organise the screenings, the actress said she wanted audiences to experience the film collectively and provide immediate feedback.

She said, I really wanted to hear people opinions, get natural feedback from fans and observe their reactions, and the best way to do that was by bringing them together for this experience. The film also features veteran actress Toyin Afolayan, popularly known as Lola Idije, who commended the production for exploring African spirituality and indigenous cultural beliefs. Her praise adds to the growing discussion around the film and its themes.

Rappers Role in Promoting Indigenous Heritage

Olamide remarks reflect themes that have remained central to his musical identity. The rapper has consistently incorporated Yoruba language, expressions and cultural references into his music, helping to strengthen the presence of indigenous languages in contemporary Nigerian popular music. Since his emergence into the music industry, he has become one of Nigeria most prominent indigenous-language rappers, with songs that draw heavily from Yoruba expressions and everyday experiences.

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His appearance at the screening has further brought attention to the conversation about cultural identity, heritage and the representation of traditional African beliefs.