Nigerian Court Tries Five for Smuggling Arms to Boko Haram Member

Five men have been charged in Nigeria for plotting to transport 15 AK-103 rifles and over 1,400 rounds of ammunition from Niger to a Boko Haram operative in Borgu, Niger State. The case underscores ongoing cross-border weapon trafficking and terrorism financing.

A detailed report reveals the Nigerian government's arraignment of five men before the Federal High Court in Abuja for an alleged conspiracy to supply a significant cache of weapons to a Boko Haram operative in Niger State .

The defendants, identified as Yusuf Muhammad (also known as Bature), Goni Ibrahim Bindi (Goni Mutuwa), Sani Tukur (Danladi), Mubarak Ibrahim, and Musa Alhaji Adamu (Gado Banufe), face four charges including terrorism, unlawful possession of firearms, and providing support to a terrorist organization. The prosecution, led by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, alleges the accused conspired between April 23 and 24, 2026, to transport 15 AK-103 rifles and 1,434 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition from the Diffa Region of Niger Republic into Nigeria.

The weapons, allegedly intended for a Boko Haram member named Malam Ahmad based in Borgu Local Government Area, were reportedly concealed inside sacks of dried fish and transported in a Volkswagen Golf with Niger Republic registration. Three of the defendants were arrested on the Kano-Kaduna Expressway in Zaria while in possession of the arms.

Additionally, the first defendant, Yusuf Muhammad, faces a separate charge for allegedly failing to disclose information that could have aided in locating the terrorist suspect, contrary to the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022. The prosecution intends to rely on confessional statements, investigative reports, and witness testimonies. The case highlights persistent security challenges along Nigeria's border regions and the modus operandi of traffickers using commercial goods as cover for illicit arms transport across the Sahel





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Boko Haram Arms Trafficking Niger State Terrorism Charges Nigeria-Niger Border

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