Nigerian Court Sentences Mother and Sister of Terrorist Kingpin to 40 Years in Prison

A Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced Safiya Salihu and Halima Abdullahi, mother and sister of slain terrorist Ibrahim Battujo, to 40 years imprisonment each for aiding his operations. The women pleaded guilty to three terrorism-related counts, including relaying information to Battujo and concealment of his activities. Despite each count carrying a 20-year sentence, the terms will run concurrently. Battujo was killed in 2026 after a failed student abduction in Kogi State.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced Safiya Salihu and Halima Abdullahi , the mother and sister of deceased terrorist leader Ibrahim Battujo , to 40 years in prison each for supporting his terrorist operations.

The sentencing followed their guilty pleas to several terrorism-related charges brought by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation. Justice Hauwa Yilwa delivered the judgment after the defendants admitted to three out of five counts, including aiding and abetting Battujo by relaying information through telephone calls, in violation of Section 26 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Safiya Salihu, the mother, was also convicted for concealing details about her son's activities after she visited his forest camp and observed him with firearms. The counts detailed that the two women, from Dungun Muaza in Sabuwa LGA, Katsina State, received N490,300 from Battujo, a known terrorist, during 2026 in Katsina State, an amount they ought to have known was derived from terrorism, contravening Section 21 of the Act.

Additionally, they were charged with aiding Battujo, described as a bandit kingpin, by passing information via telephone, contrary to Section 26. While they pleaded guilty to counts two, four, and five, the prosecution withdrew counts one and three-related to the receipt of the N490,300-following an application by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Oyedepo Rotimi, SAN.

Despite each count carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years, Justice Yilwa ordered the terms to run concurrently, resulting in a 40-year sentence for each woman. Battujo was killed by security forces on June 10, 2026, after a failed mass abduction and attack on students sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination in a forest near Iluke, Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The courtroom proceedings highlighted the role of family members in sustaining terrorist networks, underscoring the serious legal consequences under Nigeria's anti-terrorism legislation. The case sets a precedent for holding accomplices accountable, even when the principal perpetrator is deceased. Author: Solomon Odeniyi, a journalist with Punch Newspapers, has over six years of experience covering national beats such as the judiciary, military, and police, with a current focus on anti-corruption issues. His reporting emphasizes development-oriented journalism, public interest, and accountability





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Terrorism Nigerian Court Ibrahim Battujo Safiya Salihu Halima Abdullahi Terrorism Act Conviction Abuja Kogi State Katsina State

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