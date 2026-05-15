Nigerian Court Sentences Gunrunner Halima Haliru to 20 Years for Terrorism Support

A Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced Halima Haliru to 20 years in prison after she was found guilty of transporting ammunition for bandit leaders in Plateau State.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has delivered a landmark judgment against Halima Haliru , a woman convicted of severe terrorism-related charges. Presiding Judge Hauwa Yilwa sentenced the defendant to a total of 21 years of imprisonment, allocating 20 years for providing material support for acts of terrorism and one year for the illegal possession of firearms ammunition.

This decision follows a legal battle initiated by the State Security Service, during which Haliru admitted her guilt on two of the four specific counts brought against her. In her sentencing remarks, Judge Yilwa noted that while she took judicial notice of the defendant's plea for mercy, the nature of the crime was far too grave to ignore.

The judge highlighted that terrorism is a heinous offense that directly threatens the peaceful coexistence of citizens and the overall national security of Nigeria. To ensure the sentence serves a corrective purpose, the court ordered that upon the completion of her prison term, the convict must be transferred to a specialized rehabilitation facility for deradicalization. This step is intended to ensure that she is properly reformatted and mentally prepared for reintegration into society without posing a further threat.

The conviction relied heavily on the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2022 and the Firearms Act of 2004. The operational details of the case emerged through the testimony of SSS operative Fahad Tahir, who recounted the sequence of events leading to Haliru's arrest in July 2025. The defendant was apprehended in Plateau State while in possession of 302 rounds of 7.6 by 39mm live ammunition.

These munitions were specifically designed for AK-47 rifles and were allegedly destined for a notorious bandit leader who has been terrorizing the north-central region of the country. Following her arrest, Haliru was transferred to the Abuja headquarters of the State Security Service on August 11, 2025. The evidence presented in court was extensive, consisting of the physical ammunition, a voluntary confessional statement provided by the defendant in Hausa and English, and a compact disc containing audio-visual recordings of her interrogation.

These recordings were conducted in the presence of an official from the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria to ensure the defendant's rights were protected during the investigation. The court also received an investigation report from the Plateau State Command and evidence of 57,100 Naira recovered during the arrest, which served as further proof of the clandestine operation she was involved in. The narrative of the crime reveals a coordinated effort to supply arms to insurgent groups.

Haliru, hailing from Unguwan Boka in the Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, described her involvement as the result of instructions from a man named Sani. According to her statement, Sani first directed her to Zaria in Kaduna State under the guise of collecting a message. Once she arrived in Zaria, the instructions shifted, and she was told to proceed to Jos in Plateau State.

Upon reaching Jos, she was introduced to an individual referred to as Alhaji, who handed her a waste bag containing the 302 rounds of live ammunition. It was during her journey back towards Jos that she was intercepted by the security operatives. The court took note of her lack of English proficiency, noting that her statements were interpreted from Hausa to English.

The legal proceedings under case number FHC/ABJ/CR/450/2025 highlight the Nigerian government's ongoing struggle against banditry and the illegal flow of arms. While the current sentencing addresses the counts of support for terrorism and possession of ammunition, the legal process remains active. The judge has adjourned the matter until July 9th to proceed with the trial on the remaining charges to which Haliru has pleaded not guilty, indicating that the final legal outcome could potentially involve even more stringent penalties





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