Nigerian Court Rules Adenike Ajayi Sole Widow of Dr. Tosin Ajayi, Dismissing Helen Prest's Customary Marriage Claim

A Lagos court has declared Adenike Ajayi the only lawful widow of late hospital CEO Tosin Ajayi, ending a years-long dispute with former beauty queen Helen Prest who claimed a customary marriage. The judgement upholds that a valid monogamous marriage persists despite prolonged separation unless formally dissolved.

A Nigeria n court has declared Adenike Ajayi as the sole lawful widow of the late Dr. Tosin Ajayi , founder and CEO of First Foundation Hospital, resolving a protracted inheritance dispute.

The judgement, delivered by Justice Oluwayoyin Odusanya in Ikeja, dismissed competing claims made by former beauty queen Helen Prest, who had asserted a Kalabari customary marriage to the deceased. The ruling affirms that the monogamous marriage between Adenike Ajayi and Dr. Ajayi, which was never formally dissolved, remained valid until his death on 26 April 2020. The judge explicitly stated that prolonged separation does not automatically end a marriage under Nigerian law.

The case, which began shortly after Dr. Ajayi's death, expanded from an inheritance disagreement into a contested legal battle over spousal recognition. Adenike Ajayi and her children filed suit seeking declarations of her sole widowhood, entitlement to administer the estate, and a share of personal effects and one-third of the estate.

Helen Prest and her daughter contested the suit, claiming Dr. Ajayi had been estranged from Adenike for decades and that a valid customary marriage existed between Prest and the deceased. Years of interlocutory applications, witness testimonies, and cross-examinations preceded the final decision. During cross-examination by Senior Advocate of Nigeria Kunle Adegoke, Prest detailed meeting Dr. Ajayi in 1996, but her accounts were found inconsistent, including prior descriptions of their relationship as common-law or civil-law unions.

The court noted she provided no credible evidence for the customary marriage claim, failing to specify ceremony details or produce documentary or photographic proof. Public confusion arose in 2021 when reports suggested Prest was awarded 50% of the estate; however, those were clarified as interim orders allowing her to pursue claims while temporarily restraining Adenike from managing the company.

The final judgement rejected the argument that long separation dissolved the marriage and held that Adenike Ajayi remains the lawful widow with rights to the estate





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Inheritance Dispute Customary Marriage Court Ruling Adenike Ajayi Helen Prest Tosin Ajayi

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria's Court of Appeal Stays Deregistration of Five Political Parties, Condemns Lower Court JudgeThe Court of Appeal in Abuja has stayed the execution of a Federal High Court judgment that ordered the deregistration of five political parties, sharply rebuking Justice Peter Lifu for violating a prior appellate order. The decision keeps the African Democratic Congress and others on the ballot amid calls for judicial sanctions.

Read more »

Oyo State Government Joins Special Prayer Session for Safe Release of Abducted VictimsThe Oyo State Government has joined a special prayer session organised by the Ibadan Labala Masquerades Group for the safe release of abducted victims in Oriire Local Government Area of the state. The prayer, approved by the President of the Labala Masquerades Group Worldwide, Chief Ojeyemi Ajayi, was held at the Labala shrine in the Labo area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Read more »

Lagos Court Grants Foreclosure Order Against Businessman Over Unpaid LoanAn Ikeja High Court of Lagos State has granted a foreclosure order in favour of Citygate Global Investment Limited, empowering the company to take possession of and sell a mortgaged property belonging to businessman Hyginus Eze over an unpaid loan of N150m.

Read more »

Osun State Government Seeks Police Intervention to Remove Former Council Chairmen After Court RulingThe Osun State Government has formally requested security agencies to remove former local government chairmen from council secretariats, following a Federal High Court dismissal of a tenure elongation suit. The court ruled the continued occupation of the former officials unconstitutional after they violently took over secretariats in February 2025. Governor Ademola Adeleke's executive order directs police to remove the officials and ensure safety for newly elected council staff set to resume on February 22, 2025.

Read more »