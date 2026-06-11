Nigerian Court Imposes Multi-Million Dollar Penalty on Indian Sailors and Vessel for Cocaine Smuggling

A Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted eleven Indian crew members and the MV Aruna Hulya for trafficking cocaine, ordering restitutions totaling millions of dollars.

A Federal High Court in Lagos has delivered a landmark judgment convicting eleven Indian sailors and their merchant vessel, the MV Aruna Hulya, for the trafficking of 31.5 kilograms of cocaine into Nigerian territory.

The court imposed significant financial penalties and restitution orders totaling approximately 6 million US dollars. This conviction follows a successful operation by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), which arrested the crew and seized the vessel shortly after the discovery of the illicit narcotics at the Apapa seaport in Lagos. The cocaine was intercepted on January 2, 2026, during a meticulous inspection of the vessel at the GDNL terminal of the Apapa Port.

Operatives discovered the drugs concealed within Hatch 3 of the ship, which had arrived from the Marshall Islands. The vessel's master, Sharma Shashi Bhushan, along with ten other crew members including Bharati Manoj Kumar, Nevage Sandesh Suresh, Pandey Prashant, Nuttu Anand, Akash Babu, Nilesh Mukuno Bhalerad, Melethil Insaf Rahman, Barla Chantanya Krishna, Prabhasukhan Singu, and Jai Parkash, were subsequently arraigned before Justice Joseph Aneke on a two-count charge.

The legal resolution was achieved through a plea bargain agreement entered into by the prosecution and the defense, which was formally adopted by Justice Aneke. All twelve defendants, including the ship itself, were convicted under Section 25 of the NDLEA Act. Under the terms of the judgment, each of the human defendants was ordered to pay a statutory fine of 100,000 Naira.

However, the most severe financial blow was dealt to the vessel, MV Aruna Hulya, which was ordered to pay restitution of 5.3 million US dollars to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Furthermore, the court ordered the three principal officers of the vessel—Sharma Shashi Bhushan, Nilesh Mukuno Bhalerad, and Melethil Insaf Rahman—to pay an additional restitution of 100,000 US dollars each to the Federal Government.

The remaining seven crew members were each ordered to pay 50,000 US dollars as restitution, ensuring that every individual involved in the operation of the vessel faced financial accountability. Reacting to the verdict, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, described the conviction as a powerful warning to international drug trafficking syndicates.

He emphasized that this is the third such conviction in recent times involving foreign nationals and vessels, asserting that these outcomes are the direct result of deliberate, intelligence-led operations. Marwa stated that the ruling serves as a clear signal that Nigeria will no longer be used as a transit route or a narcotics highway for illicit drugs.

He vowed that the agency would remain vigilant across all ports of entry, whether by air, land, or sea, and that anyone attempting to smuggle narcotics into the country would face the full weight of Nigerian law. He specifically commended the officers of the Apapa Strategic Command for their vigilance in detecting the consignment and praised the Directorate of Prosecution and Legal Services for their success in the courtroom.

This case highlights the increasing sophistication of maritime security operations in Nigeria and the commitment of the judiciary to penalize transnational crime. By targeting not only the crew but also the vessel itself, the Nigerian government is implementing a strategy to dismantle the financial incentives of drug trafficking. The massive restitution payments serve as a deterrent to shipping companies and international syndicates that might consider using West African ports for illegal transit.

The synergy between intelligence gathering and legal prosecution in this instance demonstrates a comprehensive approach to combating the global drug trade, reinforcing the state's resolve to protect its borders and public health from the devastating effects of narcotics trafficking





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NDLEA Cocaine Trafficking Maritime Security Lagos Court MV Aruna Hulya

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