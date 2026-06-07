Nigerian Court Declares N110 Billion Lawmakers' Allowance and Vehicle Scheme Unlawful

A Federal High Court has ruled that the National Assembly's plan to spend N110 billion on vehicles and allowances for lawmakers is unconstitutional, citing conflict of interest and violation of procurement laws amidst economic hardship.

A landmark ruling by the Federal High Court in Lagos has declared unconstitutional and unlawful the National Assembly 's plan to allocate N110 billion for vehicle procurement and allowances for lawmakers.

The judgment, delivered by Judge Yellim Bogoro on May 6, stems from a lawsuit filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas. The contested expenditure comprised N40 billion for 465 vehicles for federal legislators and N70 billion as support allowances for newly elected parliamentarians.

The court held that the spending violated procurement laws, constitutional provisions, and the public trust, characterising it as arbitrary, disproportionate, and inconsistent with statutory standards. central to the ruling was the finding of a profound conflict of interest, as the lawmakers who approved the expenditure were also its direct beneficiaries, leading the judge to describe it as a clear case of self-dealing.

"The doctrine of separation of powers does not operate as a shield for illegality," the judgement asserted, emphasising that the court's role was to scrutinise the legality and constitutionality of legislative spending. Taking judicial notice of Nigeria's severe economic climate and widespread hardship, the judge stated that allocating such a massive sum for lawmakers' benefit at this time demonstrated a failure to prioritise national interest and undermined the fiduciary duty and oath of office held by public officers.

"Public office must not be used for personal enrichment," the court held. The defendants had challenged SERAP's locus standi, the court's jurisdiction, and argued the suit was academic because funds were already spent. The judge rejected all objections, affirming that Nigerian law recognises public interest litigation, allowing NGOs like SERAP to sue on matters of public concern. He noted that SERAP had corresponded with the National Assembly before filing suit and received no response, satisfying pre-action requirements under the circumstances.

The court also clarified that declaratory reliefs remain available even after the act complained of is completed, as the case raised substantial constitutional questions about accountability and public finance management. The ruling orders the National Assembly leadership to ensure all future procurement and public expenditure strictly adhere to due process, transparency, accountability, and value for money principles. This decision represents a significant victory for civic advocacy and sets a powerful precedent against the misuse of public funds by elected officials





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Nigerian Judiciary National Assembly SERAP Public Expenditure Conflict Of Interest Procurement Law Accountability N110 Billion

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Court Declares N110 Billion Lawmakers' Vehicle and Allowance Scheme UnlawfulA Federal High Court in Lagos has ruled that the National Assembly's N110 billion expenditure on 465 vehicles and N70 billion in allowances for new lawmakers is unlawful, violating procurement laws and the constitution. The court ordered Senate President Akpabio and Speaker Abbas to ensure future spending complies with due process, transparency, and accountability. The judgment, delivered by Justice Yellim Bogoro in a suit filed by SERAP, highlighted the arbitrary nature of the procurement, conflict of interest, and failure to prioritize national interest amid economic hardship. The decision is a major win for accountability and sets a precedent for scrutinizing public fund allocations.

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