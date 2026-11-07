Nigerian Court Bans KASU Strikes by NASU SSANU NAAT Until Suit Determination

The National Industrial Court has issued an injunction restraining NASU SSANU and NAAT unions at Kaduna State University from striking until their legal suit is determined on November 5 2026.

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria has officially restrained three major workers unions at Kaduna State University from embarking on any strike or industrial action. This legal injunction was issued pending the full determination of a specific suit currently before the court. The ruling aims to maintain operational stability at the institution while legal matters are resolved.

Court Injunction Details and Scope

Justice E. D. Subilim of the Abuja Judicial Division issued this restraining order on November 5, 2026. The court explicitly prohibited the unions, their officers, agents, and any other persons acting on their behalf. They are barred from commencing, declaring, directing, instigating, encouraging, or participating in any form of strike or industrial action. The order specifically targets the union branches affiliated with Kaduna State University to prevent any disruption during the legal process.

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The three affected unions are the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, known as NASU. They are joined by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, or SSANU, and the National Association of Academic Technologists, called NAAT. All three entities represent different staff categories within the Kaduna State University branch. The court mandated that these groups must cease and desist from giving effect to any planned strike action. This prohibition remains in force until the hearing and determination of a Motion on Notice related to the case.

Legal Parties and Named Defendants

The suit, identified by the case number NICN/ABJ/329/2026, was instituted by Kaduna State University. The claimants also include the universitys Governing Council and the Vice-Chancellor. These parties filed the legal action against the three unions and several of their top officials. The defendants listed in the court documents include Comrade Nina Ochigbo, the NASU branch chairman. He is joined by Comrade Dahiru Musa, who serves as the NASU secretary.

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Also named as defendants are Comrade Sadiya Mustapha, the SSANU chairman, and Comrade Nicholas Allen, the SSANU secretary. These individuals were specifically targeted due to their leadership roles in the respective union branches. The court directed the claimants to ensure that the originating summons was served on the defendants. This legal requirement includes the Motion on Notice, supporting affidavits, and a copy of the enrolled order. The claimants were instructed to serve these documents forthwith to ensure due process is followed.

Official Documentation and Verification

The official court order was issued under the seal of the court in Abuja on November 6, 2026. This document formalizes the injunction granted by Justice E. D. Subilim. The order was signed by Vallari Aaron Masomene, who holds the position of Senior Registrar II. This signature verifies the authenticity and legal standing of the restraining order. It serves as the primary reference for enforcement by the university administration and legal authorities.

This judicial intervention marks a significant development in the relationship between the university administration and the staff unions. By halting industrial action, the court provides a legal framework for resolving disputes without disruption to academic activities. The unions must now await the outcome of the Motion on Notice before taking further industrial steps. This decision underscores the judiciarys role in mediating labor disputes in the Nigerian educational sector.

Implications for University Operations

The immediate impact of this ruling is the cessation of any planned strikes at Kaduna State University. Students and academic staff can expect uninterrupted operations while the legal case proceeds. The unions are legally bound to respect the court order until the suit is determined. Any violation of this injunction could lead to further legal consequences for the union officers and members.

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The administration is now in a position to continue its academic and administrative functions without fear of labor disruptions. The court has provided a clear timeline for the resolution of the conflict through legal channels. All parties are expected to engage in the judicial process with good faith. The outcome of NICN/ABJ/329/2026 will ultimately define the rights and obligations of the unions and the university.

This case highlights the importance of legal mechanisms in managing industrial relations within higher education institutions. The National Industrial Court has demonstrated its capacity to enforce order and prevent premature industrial action. The involvement of high-ranking union officials as defendants indicates the seriousness of the claims against them. The university administration has successfully utilized the court system to protect its interests and operational continuity.