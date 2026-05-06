Nigerian Correctional Service Sanctions 147 Personnel and Destroys 1,167 Smuggled Phones

The Nigerian Correctional Service has taken strict measures against misconduct, sanctioning 147 officers and destroying over 1,000 smuggled mobile phones. The move aims to enhance security and discipline within correctional facilities.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has taken decisive action against misconduct within its ranks, sanctioning 147 personnel for various offenses, including involvement in contraband trafficking .

This crackdown is part of a broader effort to enhance security and discipline within correctional facilities across Nigeria. In a significant move, the NCoS authorities destroyed 1,167 mobile phones, including iPhones, Android devices, and button phones, which were smuggled into these facilities. The Controller-General, who oversaw the destruction of these items, emphasized that this action sends a strong message about the service’s commitment to eliminating threats to the security and integrity of custodial centers.

He reiterated that the NCoS is dedicated to ongoing reforms and will impose appropriate sanctions on any personnel found guilty of infractions, indiscipline, or sabotage. The destroyed items, which also included SIM cards and other unauthorized materials, were confiscated from custodial centers over the past eight months. The Controller-General highlighted that these prohibited items pose serious risks, as they compromise security, disrupt discipline, and enable criminal activities within the facilities.

Additionally, N2,569,000 in smuggled cash was confiscated from inmates and deposited into the government treasury in accordance with financial regulations. The Controller-General reaffirmed the administration’s zero-tolerance policy for indiscipline and misconduct, stating that any officer found complicit in contraband trafficking would face severe consequences. He warned that internal compromise is unacceptable and that those involved would be held accountable under the law.

This initiative reflects the NCoS’s ongoing efforts to maintain order and security within correctional facilities, ensuring that all personnel adhere to the highest standards of conduct





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Nigerian Correctional Service Contraband Trafficking Security Measures Discipline In Prisons Correctional Facilities

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