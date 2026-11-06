Nigerian Correctional Service Promotes 6,043 Officers

The Nigerian Correctional Service has promoted 6,043 senior and junior officers, effective following approvals from the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board conveyed through official communications dated October 26, November 2 and November 4, 2026.

The Nigeria n Correctional Service (NCoS) has promoted 6,043 senior and junior officers across various ranks and cadres. The Service Public Relations Officer, Jane Osuji, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday.

Osuji said the exercise was aimed at strengthening personnel development, boosting staff morale and enhancing operational efficiency. She said the promotions were approved by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB). The exercise covered officers in both the senior and junior cadres. It involved promotions to higher ranks, the upgrading of eligible officers to the Superintendent and Inspectorate Cadres, and the conversion of Chief Correctional Assistants to Inspectors of Corrections.

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Senior Cadre Promotions and Upgrading

Osuji said 4,760 officers benefited from senior cadre promotions and upgrading. She added that 1,283 officers benefited from junior cadre promotions, upgrading and conversion, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 6,043. She said the senior cadre exercise covered promotions from Inspector of Corrections to Assistant Superintendent of Corrections II and up to Assistant Controller-General of Corrections. It also included the upgrading of 159 eligible officers to the Superintendent Cadre.

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In the junior cadre, the exercise covered promotions from Correctional Assistant III to Inspector of Corrections. It also included the upgrading of 129 officers to the Inspectorate Cadre and the conversion of 743 Chief Correctional Assistants to Inspectors of Corrections. Osuji said the approval was conveyed through official communications from the CDCFIB dated October 26, November 2 and November 4, 2026. The statement was signed by the Service Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Corrections, JN Osuji.

The Controller-General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, expressed appreciation to the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the CDCFIB, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. He thanked him for his leadership and support for the welfare and career advancement of personnel. Nwakuche also acknowledged the Board's approval of the exercise. He said it reflected the Federal Government's commitment to staff motivation, institutional development and improved service delivery.

Controller General Commends Promoted Officers

He congratulated the beneficiaries and reaffirmed the Service's commitment to personnel welfare, professional development and career advancement. He said this was in recognition of officers' contributions to the discharge of its statutory responsibilities. Nwakuche urged the promoted officers to regard their new positions as a call to greater responsibility, professionalism and integrity. He charged them to maintain the highest standards of discipline and commitment to duty while improving service delivery.

The Service reiterated its commitment to building a professional, disciplined and motivated workforce. It said the workforce is capable of delivering on its mandate of safe custody, reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders, as well as the implementation of non-custodial measures. Gilbert Ekugbe is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over a decade of experience reporting on business and economic affairs. He covers markets, corporate developments, finance, and Nigeria's broader economic landscape.