Nigerian Correctional Service Denies Allegations of Theft During Kuje Prison Search

The Nigerian Correctional Service has denied allegations that its officials stole valuables from inmates during a routine search operation at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje, Abuja. The service described the reports as false and inconsistent with established custodial procedures.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has strongly refuted allegations circulating online that its officials stole valuables belonging to inmates during a routine search operation at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje, Abuja.

The service described the reports as false, misleading, and inconsistent with established custodial procedures. In a statement issued by the Service Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Corrections Jane Osuji, the NCoS maintained that the operation was carried out professionally and in line with standard operating procedures. The exercise was a routine security search aimed at maintaining order, discipline, and security within the facility. All recovered prohibited items were duly processed and documented, according to the statement.

The service dismissed allegations that inmates were robbed of valuables reportedly worth over ₦120 million, stating that these claims were not supported by official records. According to the NCoS, inmates are not permitted to keep unauthorised items or large sums of money in custody. All personal belongings declared at the point of admission are documented and kept safely until lawful release.

The service also stated that records from the custodial centre did not show that any of the items mentioned in the reports were declared by inmates, nor were such items found or recorded during the search operation. The response comes amid a report by SaharaReporters alleging that some high-profile inmates were affected during a search operation at the facility.

According to media reports, former Skye Bank Chairman, Tunde Ayeni, was allegedly robbed of a wedding ring and wristwatch valued at over ₦120 million during the operation. The report also claimed that suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, allegedly lost about ₦2 million.

However, the NCoS has dismissed these claims in their entirety, maintaining that the search was conducted lawfully and that no evidence supports the allegations. The service urged the public and media organisations to verify information through official channels before publication, warning against the spread of unverified claims capable of undermining confidence in public institutions. The NCoS reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, professionalism, and ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening security and accountability across custodial centres nationwide





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Nigerian Correctional Service Kuje Prison Search Operation Theft Allegations Inmates' Valuables

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